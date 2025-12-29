CHRYSOLATION and Harlem Lite Feet New Jersey Ballet's WINGS OF DESIRE Come to Works & Process Underground Uptown Dance Festival

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chrybaby Cozie will present the premiere of Chrysolation, a Works & Process commission, and New Jersey Ballet previews Wings of Desire, a co-commission with Works & Process and ArtYard, choreographed by Roderick George.

The performance is on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

Harlem Lite Feet pioneer Chrybaby Cozie and members of the renowned Bomb Squad dance through their lived experience of the origins and evolution of this vibrant New York City dance tradition. Litefeet, also known as "getting lite," is a dynamic street dance style that originated in Harlem and the Bronx in the early 2000s. The term reflects its emphasis on light, rapid steps that give the impression of weightlessness.

Roderick George's Wings of Desire, inspired by classical ballets such as Giselle, Romeo and Juliet, and La Bayadère, is a raw, emotionally charged ballet exploring relationships, sensuality, morality, and the human gaze. At its core, the work contemplates time, fate, and the intertwining of love and loss. Set to an original score that bridges past and future musical traditions, Wings of Desire celebrates freedom, connection, and the extraordinary artistry of the New Jersey Ballet dancers. Coming directly from a Works & Process residency at ArtYard, this performance offers an early preview ahead of the ballet's premiere in April at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

Commissioned by Works & Process, Chrybaby Cozie has created Chrysolation with Works & Process residencies at the Campus at Marlboro Music (2025 and 2026) and developed Chrysolation with support from 92NY as part of the inaugural Uptown Rhythm Dance Festival, The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Jerome Robbins Dance Division, Hi-ARTS, and administrative support from Creative Netwerk.