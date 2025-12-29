'Sekou McMiller & Friends' Palladium Nights' Will Be Performed as Part of DANCE OUT EAST at the Watermill Center

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Celebrate the start of 2026 with the second annual DANCE OUT EAST, a weekend festival of dance brought to you by The Church, Guild Hall, and The Watermill Center, in partnership with Works & Process. The performance is on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 2:00 PM.

Preview new works that will sequence into Works & Process events at Guggenheim New York. The collective known as "Sekou McMiller + Friends" is led by the esteemed choreographer, Sekou McMiller, and comprises a talented ensemble of seasoned professional dancers, musicians, composers, and club/street performers.

Palladium Nights is a new evening-length choreographic work that explores the cultural legacy and artistic impact of New York's historic Palladium Ballroom (1940s-60s), a vibrant site of exchange where Afro-Latin and African American communities helped shape what we now recognize as Salsa/Mambo dance. More than a nightclub, the Palladium was an incubator of innovation, identity and social movement.

This work honors that history while engaging its ongoing influence on contemporary dance and culture. DANCE OUT EAST at The Watermill Center is presented in memory of Robert Wilson and Michèle Pesner, both of whom dedicated their lives to the advancement of culture, including dance, on a global and local basis.