Video: New York City Ballet Reflects on Fall Season With Latest Super8 Mixtape

The New York City Ballet has released its latest Super8 Mixtape, celebrating the second half of the Fall 2025 season.

As winter descends on the city, the company is holding on tight to the memories of fall. The video includes memories from the experience of a world premiere unfolding to time spent in the studio refining, relaxing, and relishing in each moment.

The video features the music, ‘Beginnings’ by Astrud Gilberto.

Check it out here!

The New York City Ballet was founded in 1948 by George Balanchine and Lincoln Kirstein, and it quickly became world-renowned for its athletic and contemporary style. Jerome Robbins joined NYCB the following year and, with Balanchine, helped to build the astounding repertory and firmly establish the Company in New York.