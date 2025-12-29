Baye & Asa, Sun Kim Dance Theatre, And Sekou McMiller & Friends Will Appear At PAC NYC

PAC NYC will present an evening of dance previews, excerpts, and discussion featuring works by Baye & Asa, Sun Kim Dance Theatre, and Sekou McMiller & Friends. The program will include a preview of At the Altar, excerpts from Alien of Extraordinary, and a concluding Palladium Mambo Dance Extravaganza. The event will take place at PAC NYC and will include moderated artist conversations.

Baye & Asa will preview At the Altar, a new evening-length work by choreographers Amadi “Baye” Washington and Sam “Asa” Pratt, commissioned as part of The Democracy Cycle and co-commissioned by the American Dance Festival. The work examines cultural, religious, and political forms of idolatry and questions systems of belief and power. The discussion will be moderated by Boo Froebel, director of The Democracy Cycle at PAC NYC.

Sun Kim Dance Theatre will present excerpts from Alien of Extraordinary, a dance-theater work choreographed by Sun Kim that draws from the experience of navigating the U.S. artist visa system. The piece takes its title from the “alien of extraordinary ability” (O-1) visa and reflects Kim’s personal experiences as a South Korean immigrant artist working in the street dance style of popping. The work features an ensemble of immigrant dancers and original theme music by Michael Winograd, with discussion moderated by Ephrat Asherie.

The evening will conclude with Sekou McMiller & Friends presenting the Palladium Mambo Dance Extravaganza. Sekou McMiller will lead a live-music dance event rooted in Afro-Caribbean traditions and Afro Latin dance forms. The dance party will take place in the rotunda and is presented in partnership with Guggenheim Museum Member Mondays.

The performance is scheduled for Monday evening at PAC NYC. Ticket purchase includes admission to the post-performance rotunda dance party with Sekou McMiller & Friends.