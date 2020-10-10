Shea's Performing Arts Center Lays Off Seven Full Time Employees

This comes as the theatre continues to remain dark due to the health crisis.

Shea's Performing Arts Center has laid off seven full-time employees this week, WKBW reports. This comes as the theatre continues to remain dark due to the health crisis.

The venue has been closed since March, when it was two nights into its run of Hello, Dolly!

In July, it was announced that Shea's Broadway series would resume in December, but that timeline is currently uncertain.

"We received the news this morning and are currently evaluating the impact this will have on our schedule," a Shea's spokesperson said.

Read more on WKBW.

