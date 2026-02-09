Shea’s Celebrates 100 Years With Historic Tours 

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In celebration of Shea's Buffalo Theatre's centennial anniversary, Shea's Performing Arts Center announced the return of historic tours in 2026. These guided experiences invite guests to step inside the iconic landmark and discover the stories, artistry, and rich history that have defined a century of live entertainment.

Visitors will explore the theatre's stunning architectural details, while pulling back the curtain on the moments that have shaped Shea's enduring legacy. The tours highlight Shea's lasting impact on Buffalo's cultural landscape and reaffirm its continued role as a premier destination for world-class live performances.

2026 Historic Tour Dates & Times:

Monday, February 23 – 6:00 PM

Monday, March 9 – 6:00 PM

Monday, April 27 – 6:00 PM

Monday, May 18 – 6:00 PM

Monday, June 15 – 6:00 PM

Monday July 27, 6:00 PM

Monday, August 10 – 6:00 PM

September – Date TBA

Monday, October 19 – 6:00 PM

Monday, November 23 – 6:00 PM

Monday, December 28 – 6:00 PM

Tickets for the historic tours are $25 per person, with each tour limited to a maximum of 20 guests. Tours sell out quickly. Advance reservations are required and can be made in person at the Shea's Box Office (650 Main Street) or online.