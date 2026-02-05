MAMMA MIA! Sets New Sales Record at Shea's 710 Theatre

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shea's Performing Arts Center and Second Generation Theatre have announced that their co-production of MAMMA MIA! has officially become the top-selling engagement at Shea's 710 Theatre in its thirteen-year history.

The three-week production, part of the Frey Electric 2025–26 Season at Shea's 710 Theatre, ran from January 15 through February 1, 2026. Over the course of 15 performances, a total of 7,886 tickets were sold to MAMMA MIA!, with audience capacity averaging 98.19%—nearly selling out every show.

Directed by Lisa Ludwig, the production starred Michele Marie Roberts, Kelly Copps, and Broadway's Bethany Moore. Music and Lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus and select songs with Stig Anderson. Second Generation Theatre's production of MAMMA MIA! won rave reviews with Cherie Messore, of Buffalo Theatre Guide, writing, “You couldn't ask for a better night of theatre.”

“Second Generation Theatre continues to be grateful for our ongoing partnership with Shea's,” said Kristin Bentley, Second Generation Theatre Executive Director. “The opportunity to expand our current audience through collaboration at Shea's 710 has been exciting and artistically fulfilling. We look forward to our future of continuing to grow artistically under the Shea's campus umbrella.”

Shea's President & CEO Brian Higgins said, “Shea's is proud of our longstanding partnership with women-owned Second Generation Theatre, whose team continues to elevate the artistic landscape on the Shea's Campus with a full season of exceptional productions at Shea's Smith Theatre. The success of Mamma Mia by Second Gen at Shea's 710 Theatre underscores the power of collaboration, the appetite for high-quality theatre, and the impact the arts play on a vibrant downtown economy.”

Founded in 2013, Second Generation Theatre delivers theatrical experiences and educational opportunities year-round, making Shea's Smith Theatre their home since 2018.

In September 2025, Shea's completed $5 million in renovations to Shea's 710 Theatre, featuring a dramatic two-story lounge and cabaret; dynamic digital exterior signage; upgraded box office, concessions, and restrooms; and an outdoor patio on Main Street.

Each of the four productions opening at Shea's 710 Theatre following the transformation stand as the highest attended since Shea's assumed ownership of the building in 2012—with MAMMA MIA! now topping that list. Current ticket sales for the 2025–26 productions at Shea's 710 Theatre have already exceeded annual ticket sales in previous years, with many tickets still remaining for the season's performances running through June.

For more information on upcoming performances by Second Generation Theatre in residence at Shea's Smith Theatre or other shows at Shea's, visit www.sheas.org. And be sure to stay tuned on February 19, when the lineup for the Frey Electric Season 2026–27 and the MusicalFare Season at Shea's 710 Theatre will be announced.