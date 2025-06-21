Queens Centers for Progress Introduces New Inclusive Theatre Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As Queens Centers for Progress (QCP) celebrates its milestone 75th year of service, a new spotlight shines bright: the debut of The QCP Players Theater Program—a brand new initiative that brings creativity, confidence, and community center stage.

In this joyful new chapter, more than 100 individuals from QCP’s Day Habilitation program are stepping into the magical world of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Kids—not only performing on stage, but also working behind the scenes to bring this wonderful production to life. From acting, singing, and dancing to set design, costuming, ushering, and concessions, every detail of this whimsical musical is being crafted with care, passion, and pride by QCP participants.

This 12-week journey, which will culminate with two free public performances on June 27 at QCP’s Adult Center in Jamaica, Queens, was made possible through a vibrant partnership with AhHa!Broadway, a nonprofit championing inclusive performing arts. Guided by professional Teaching Artists and a full design team, QCP participants have immersed themselves in the creative world of theater—gaining new skills, building self-esteem, and discovering the transformative power of storytelling and the joy of artistic expression.

“Our collaboration with QCP has been a wonderful example of the impact our work can make,” says Heather Edwards, Founder and CEO of AhHa!Broadway. “It has felt like an adventure that has been a learning experience full of joy for our team. The feeling of love and fun is inspiring.”

“From day one, this program has been about joy,” Josie Davide, QCP’s Director of 164th Street Day Services, adds. “We wanted our participants to have a space where they could express themselves, try something new, and shine in every sense of the word.”

On June 27, audiences are invited to step inside the chocolate factory and get ready for a deliciously magical adventure, cooked up by the extraordinary performers with heart, talent, and pure imagination!

The QCP Players will present two performances of Willy Wonka Kids on Friday, June 27, at 11:00 AM and 6:00 PM at QCP’s Adult Center (81-15 164th Street, Jamaica, NY 11432).

Admission is FREE and open to the public.

Reserve your tickets here: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/qcpplayers25/

As part of QCP’s 75th anniversary celebration, the Theater Program is a vibrant example of the organization’s ongoing commitment to innovation, inclusion, and opportunity. Community members are invited to support the program by placing an ad in the show playbill or donating to help keep the spotlight shining.

Photo Credit: Lorraine Heaney

