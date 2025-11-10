O’Connell & Company To Present THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES VII At Shea’s Smith Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



O’Connell & Company will return to Shea’s Smith Theatre this holiday season with The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes VII, running November 21–December 7, 2025. The latest installment of the hit drag parody series features two brand-new episodes—Yes, Rose, There Is a Santa Claus and Blanche and the Younger Man—bringing audiences back to sunny Miami for more cheesecake, chaos, and camp.

Once again directed by Todd Warfield, the award-winning cast features Buffalo favorites Michael Seitz as Dorothy Zbornak, Joey Bucheker as Rose Nylund, Michael “Bebe” Blasdell as Blanche Devereaux, and Matt Rittler as Sophia Petrillo. The production follows sold-out runs and multiple BroadwayWorld Regional Awards, including Best Play, Best Director (Todd Warfield), Best Performer in a Play (Joey Bucheker), and Best Supporting Performer in a Play (Matt Rittler).

In Yes, Rose, There Is a Santa Claus, the ladies discover the true meaning of Christmas when naïve St. Olaf sweetheart Rose still believes in Santa. Determined to protect her holiday spirit, the Girls rally with predictably disastrous—and hilarious—results. The holiday special features everything from Blanche’s risqué Christmas décor and Dorothy’s razor-sharp wit to Sophia’s mob connections and a Santa with a few surprises of his own.

Then, in Blanche and the Younger Man, Blanche finds herself smitten with a 23-year-old aerobics instructor, sparking a Miami meltdown filled with jealousy, Jazzercise, and unapologetic lust.

Written by Chicago playwright and camp icon David Cerda, The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes VII celebrates the beloved sitcom through outrageous humor and affectionate parody while honoring the show’s enduring themes of friendship, laughter, and heart.

Ticket Information

Performances will run November 21–December 7, 2025, at Shea’s Smith Theatre, presented by O’Connell & Company. Tickets and performance details are available at oconnellandcompany.com.

Please note: The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes VII is a naughty drag parody for audiences 18 and older.