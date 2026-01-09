Registration Is Now Open For Summer Camps At Shea’s Performing Arts Center 

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shea's Performing Arts Center has announced registration is now open for Shea's 2026 Summer Camp programs.

Offered through Shea's Arts Engagement and Education Department, Shea's camps provide immersive, creative, and fun learning experiences in acting, comedy, and musical performance to students of various ages and experience levels.

Shea's summer camps include:

Comedy on Cue: A one-week comedy camp running July 6 – July 10 for students ages 9 – 12, where young artists explore humor, improv, and creativity. The program ends with a showcase performance on the final day at Sha's Smith Theatre for an audience of friends and family.

Shea's Summer Musical Theatre Intensive: A musical theatre camp for students ages 10 – 17 focused on acting, singing, dancing, writing, with a final performance on the Shea's Buffalo stage. The two-week program runs from 9:00am – 4pm from July 13 – July 24.

Actor's Edge: A two-week performance based acting program running July 27 – August 7 for students ages 13 – 17, emphasizing technique, stagecraft and ensemble work. Students will work on monologues and scenes from popular plays while preparing for a final performance at Shea's Smith Theatre.

Shea's summer camps continue the organization's commitment to arts education, inspiring creativity, confidence, and connection among campers. Space is limited and spots fill quickly; register today. There will be a waitlist when registration is full. Financial assistance is available for those in need. For additional information on each camp or to register visit: www.sheas.org/arts-engagement-education.