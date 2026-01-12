Shea’s Buffalo Theatre Marks 100th Anniversary With Yearlong Centennial Celebration

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shea's Buffalo Theatre is marking the centennial anniversary of its grand opening, commemorating 100 years since the landmark venue—originally known as “The Wonder Theatre”—first opened its doors on January 16, 1926.

Now part of the Shea’s Performing Arts Center three-theatre campus, Shea’s will celebrate the milestone with a yearlong series of events beginning with a centennial celebration on its iconic stage.

“For generations, Shea's Buffalo Theatre has been a special place where memories are made and shared,” said Brian Higgins, President and CEO of Shea’s Buffalo. “This centennial celebrates the community, volunteers, artists, and supporters whose passion built, saved, and sustained this extraordinary place. As we step into our next century, we do so with a commitment to ensuring Shea’s continues to inspire and bring people together.”

Founded by showman Michael Shea, the theatre opened in 1926 as a movie palace under Paramount Pictures, famously advertised as having “an acre of seats.” After periods of decline in the 1970s, the theatre was saved from demolition by community advocates and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. Today, Shea’s remains the only surviving Louis Tiffany–designed theatre with its original Wurlitzer organ, following decades of restoration and preservation efforts.

The official Shea’s Centennial Anniversary Celebration will take place Friday, January 16, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., featuring live entertainment in the Grand Lobby and on the Shea’s stage. Proceeds from the ticketed event will benefit Shea’s, a nonprofit organization.

Additional centennial highlights planned throughout 2026 include community collaborations, exhibitions, concerts, education programs, and special events such as the Wonder Awards, Mighty Wurlitzer concerts, Shea’s Gala, and a Centennial Year Finale Celebration in December. Shea’s will also continue to offer performances, historic tours, educational opportunities, and free film screenings throughout the year.

As part of the anniversary, Shea’s has launched initiatives encouraging public engagement with both its history and future, including its Virtual Vault archive and a capital campaign supporting theatre expansion and preservation.