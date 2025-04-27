LEGALLY BLONDE, AIN'T TOO PROUD Included in Shea's Performing Arts Center May Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shea’s Performing Arts Center released the schedule of productions and events for May. The month’s lineup includes musical Legally Blonde, produced by MusicalFare Theatre, opportunities to hop on a bike at Shea’s centennial Slow Roll or a fundraising spin class, and two Broadway productions about music legends, sponsored by Gallagher, The Cher Show and Ain’t Too Proud.

Starting off the lineup from May 1 through 18 for multiple performances is Legally Blonde, produced by MusicalFare Theatre and part of the 2024-25 Frey Electric Season. From May 2 through 4 for multiple performances is The Cher Show, sponsored by Gallagher. From May 2 through 18 for multiple performances is Hedwing and the Angry Inch , produced by Second Generation Theatre.

On May 5 at 6:30PM is Slow Roll Buffalo Theatre Ride. The next day on May 6 at 5:30PM is Spin on the Stage, a fundraising event hosted by Shea’s Young Professionals. On May 10 for multiple performances is Paw Patrol Live: A Mighty Adventure. Then on May 17 at 7:00PM is Shea’s Wonder Awards – A High School Musical Theatre Award Ceremony.

On May 18 at 1:00PM (Doors open at Noon) is Shea’s Free Family Film Series featuring the movie: Up. Then on May 21 at 7:30PM is An Evening with Judy Collins. On May 30 at 7:30PM is SOS: The ABBA Experience. Starting May 30-June 1 for multiple performances is Aint Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, sponsored by Gallagher. Finally, on May 31 at 7:30PM is Don Jovi: The Best of Bon Jovi & Journey Tribute.

