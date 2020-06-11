Jewish Repertory Theatre Announces 18th Season

The Jewish Repertory Theatre of Western New York is proud to announce its 18th Season, a selection of Five Staged Readings.

"Like everyone in the performing arts community, we want to see people in our theatre soon," said Saul Elkin, Artistic Director and co-founder of the Jewish Repertory Theatre of Western New York. "In the meantime, we hope our audiences will join us online as we offer professional video productions of the type of plays you have come to expect from our theatre."



This season marks JRT's 18th year, a significant number that is associated with the word life in Hebrew. "We couldn't let this year pass without making great theatre happen," says Jordana Halpern, managing director. "Our recent staged reading series showed us that audiences clearly enjoy and appreciate this form of theatre, so we decided to bring the medium to them in their homes."

JRT will team up with Full Circle Studios, a Buffalo video production company that specializes in making the experience of seeing the arts on a screen engaging and exciting. In addition to the five play performances available to subscribers and ticket holders, November 2020 - March 2021, JRT will present video shorts with directors, playwrights and actors on social media sites, inviting people to learn about the performances before they are released.

"We are motivated by a belief that dramatic arts offer a unique opportunity to connect with people and we are looking forward to our 18th season of sharing Jewish culture," says David Bunis, JRT Producer and co-founder. "It is our hope that through continued theatre we will help bring people together and revive spirits."

Play, dates and tickets will be available soon at jewishrepertorytheatre.com

