IDEAS, NOT THEORIES. Announced at Rochester Fringe

The show will run Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Saturday, Sept. 26.

Ideas, Not Theories by Reynaliz Herrera will perform at the 2020 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival (Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Saturday, Sept. 26) via rochesterfringe.com (on September 18th at 7pm and September 25th at 8pm).

"Ideas, Not Theories. By Reynaliz Herrera" is a theatrical percussion company for unconventional percussion instruments that offers several programs featuring Reynaliz Herrera's original music for bicycles and other unconventional instruments. At KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival Reynaliz will present her show: "Ideas, Not Theories- Educational/Interactive Show- VIRTUAL Version" which features her original music for unconventional instruments such as: bicycles, tap and body percussion, water, brushes, as well as traditional percussion instruments such as marimbas and drums.

All of the musical works in the show are linked together through a storyline, original characters, physical theater and comedy and an educational narrative with activities involving audience participation. This virtual version will showcase both live and pre-recorded elements (all recorded during COVID times!), where you will see Reynaliz performing five different characters and musical parts at once through a split screen. The performance is a unique, quirky, and creative experience, and recommended for all audiences.

As Les Gutman, writer from Curtain Up (NYC) says: "When you have ideas clever enough to engage those too young to have formulated a lot of theories about theater and music, it is surprisingly easy to grab the attention of those whose minds have become cluttered. Herrera is an engaging performer and exceptionally talented musician,".

Reynaliz Herrera is the Director/Composer/Scriptwriter/Producer of "Ideas, Not Theories," and on this occasion she will be featured as a solo performer playing five different musical and theatrical parts at once.

Reynaliz is a Mexican-born percussionist, composer, educator, and award winner, who graduated from The University of Ottawa (BMus) and The Boston Conservatory (Master of Music). Reynaliz holds a 20-year performing career and has performed in countries like the U.S., Mexico, Cuba, Canada, Spain, Italy, and Germany.

She has collaborated with renowned ensembles, like The National Arts Center Orchestra (as a percussion soloist), Danza Contemporanea En Concierto (Mexico), and Double Edge Theater Company (U.S.A), and has performed at venues like SXSW Festival, The Palau Hall (Spain), Teatro Amadeo Roldan (Cuba), Wang Center and Paramount Theater and Revolutions International Theater Festival (NM).

In 2012, she founded "Ideas, Not Theories" which she has toured and performed at renowned festivals and venues in the U.S, Mexico and Canada, such as The International Festival of Arts & Ideas (CT), The Flea Theater (NYC), The National Arts Center of Canada, M.I.T, Please Touch Museum (PA), The Boston Children's Museum and Brooklyn Children's Museum, World Maker Faire, NY International Fringe Festival, NYU/KoSA/HLAG Day of Percussion, and many local festivals and venues. Reynaliz has also won national and international competitions and awards in Mexico, Canada, and Cuba.

Tickets are now on sale for $12 at rochesterfringe.com, where more information is also available.

