HAND TO GOD Takes The RLTP Stage In March

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) will open its fourth production this season on Thursday March 5 with 2015 Broadway hit comedy, Hand to God by Robert Askins.

Hand to God will star Dan Urtz, Jenn Stafford, John Kreuzer, Henry Farleo and Maura Nolan Coseglia under the direction of RLTP Ensemble member John Hurley . The production team includes RLTP Ensemble members Dyan Burlingame (set design), John Rickus (light design), Jenna Damberger (costume design), and Katie Menke (sound design) alongside Diane Almeter Jones (props master) and Adam Kreutinger (puppet builder). The production is proudly sponsored by Elaina M. Monte, Attorney at Law.

Synopsis: A 2015 Broadway Comedy! In the wake of tragedy, Jason and his mother renew their commitment to the local church and commit to organizing a spiritually redemptive puppet show. There's only one problem: although Jason is essentially a nice boy, his hand puppet Tyrone is lewd, profane, combative, and refuses to leave Jason's left arm. Yes, Jason's hand puppet is moved by a greater power... the power of Satan.

The RLTP Off-Book Play Discussion Series Date is Sunday, March 15 following the 2:00PM matinee performance.





