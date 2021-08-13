Bellissima Productions to Open CRUEL INTENTIONS Tonight, First Live Production Back on Stage

After a year of Covid-adapted shows, Canisius alumni-founded Bellissima Productions is kicking off their fourth theatre season with a live production of Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical. A production written by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble, the jukebox musical is backed by iconic music from the 1990's and based on the cult film starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillipe and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Throughout the pandemic, Bellissima put on Spring Awakening and Love Sick, both filmed and streamed online. But after a season at a distance, company directors, actors, and production staff are eager to be underneath the stage lights again - this time, at the Marie Maday Theatre on Canisius College campus.

"It feels amazing to be back on stage, and starting up with this show has that sense of familiarity," David Wysocki said, playing the role of Sebastian Valmont. "But many things have changed, and I only hope to be a part of that change in theatre where we can welcome back audiences who have been anxious to return. Just as much as the cast and crew have."

Director and founder Nicolette Navarro echoed Wysocki.

"It's great to direct a live production again! It gives everyone in the room more excitement to know that a live audience will be there and not a camera," she said. "Spring Awakening was very different and challenging because we were worried about safety first. Everyone wore face shields and were heavily distanced, we also filmed outside, where directing Cruel feels more normal, we get to be closer to one another, and you can do way more in a theatre."

Like the movie, the show is set in the 1990's at elite Manhattan school Manchester Prep. Rulers and step-siblings Sebastian and Kathryn have placed a mischievous bet: Can Sebastian successfully corrupt the innocent Annette Hargrove, the headmaster's daughter?

As their vengeful crusade wreaks havoc on the students at Manchester Prep, the two devilish step-siblings become entangled in their own web of deception and unexpected romance in this raucous jukebox throwback.

Alex Montesano, the actor playing Annette, speaks to her goal of distinguishing her musical character from that of the movie.

"Annette is definitely a little spicier in the musical version," she said. "She has some snarky comments and doesn't nearly take as much of Sebastian's advances as kindly as the original. I'm just trying to be loyal to Annette's truth while adding my own flair."

All of the musical numbers in the show are popular 90's hits, from Britney Spears to *NSYNC. In fact, several iconic songs like "Bittersweet Symphony" and "Every You, Every Me" can be found in the original film.

"It's nice to sing some hit songs," Montesano said. "I expect audience members who are fans of the original movie will recognize a few numbers from the original score. I think there's something for everyone though when it comes to the music."

The production runs from Aug. 13-14 and 20-21 at the Canisius College Marie Maday Theatre, located at 2048 Main St. in Buffalo. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at the below link for $15 student, military and senior, $20 presale and $25 at the door.

A satirical movie with outdated content, the show touches on themes relative to today, actors and directors say.

"I think even though this is a dark comedy, the show touches upon some dark material," Navarro said. "Everyone has done something nasty towards someone else. We watch these high schoolers do terrible things to one another, and it's important to watch it, analyze it, and learn from it."

To Montesano, the theme of being true to oneself "never grows old."

"I feel my character and many others find their true selves throughout the production while others are exposed," she said.

For Wysocki, it's the themes of change and redemption that resonate from this show.

"And it's important for people to be aware that our interaction with others can affect us for the better, sometimes they don't," he said. "Depends on the other party willing to listen. But I'm the optimistic in a sense where listening and communication is essential to how we evolve and grow."



The show is recommended for mature audiences and has a content warming for gaslighting, simulated/inferred sexual acts, alcohol/substance abuse, offensive language, character death.

Audience members are to wear masks regardless of vaccination status

"Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical" is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bellissima-productions-cruel-intentions-the-90s-musical-tickets-164322664513?aff=ebdssbeac