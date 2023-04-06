Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ART/WNY Presents RUST AND REDEMPTION

Performances run April 20 - May 13.

Apr. 06, 2023  

For every Goo Goo Dolls, there are thousands of other talented bands that just don't make it because of whatever reasons (chemistry, artistic differences, or just plain ol' dumb luck), so welcome to Buffalo's best unheard band, Sidewalk Nickel.

Opening on April 20th and running until May 13th, this tale of careers opportunities that never knocked features a band that loved its chemistry, creativity and music, but life got in the way. Now several years later and being broken up, they must salvage what's left and preserve their band's legacy by selling their hit song "Canalside Summer" to a rival band on their nostalgia tour circuit.

Classic rock 'n' roll. A Classic Rock tale.

Directed by Matthew LaChiusa and featuring Sarah Emmerling as 'Silvia', a young songwriter seeking closure, Brooke Goergen as 'Angie', former lead singer for Sidewalk Nickle, Cameron Kogut as 'Nick', a bass player on alt-rock nostalgia circuit, Charles McGregor as 'Russ', former drummer now working a desk job, and Monish Bhattacharyya as 'Lou', former roadie, bartender and local sage.

American Repertory Theater of WNY concludes the 2022-23 season with this production of 716 playwright j Snodgrass' "Rust and Redemption". Running from April 20th to May 13th, performance dates are Thursday & Friday at 7:30 pm and Saturdays at 5 pm with a running time one hour and forty-five minutes. Ticket prices are $20 to $15. All shows are presented at the Compass Performing Arts Factory, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo NY. For more information at www.artofwny.org




MusicalFare Presents The Regional Premiere Of DISASTER! THE MUSICAL Photo
MusicalFare Presents The Regional Premiere Of DISASTER! THE MUSICAL
Musicalfare Theatre will present the regional premiere of DISASTER! THE MUSICAL, April 12th – May 14th at MusicalFare Theatre. Written by Seth Rudetsky & Jack Plotnick, directed by Randall Kramer, and choreographed by Robin Barker, with music direction by Theresa Quinn.
The RPO Announces Final 2022-23 Season Concerts Photo
The RPO Announces Final 2022-23 Season Concerts
The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) will close its 99th season with one of the greatest symphonies of all time – Mahler's  “Resurrection” – on Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, June 3 at 8 PM in Kodak Hall.
Michele Ragusa, Ali Ewoldt, Kevin Zak Lead Starring Buffalos HELLO, DOLLY! Photo
Michele Ragusa, Ali Ewoldt, Kevin Zak Lead Starring Buffalo's HELLO, DOLLY!
Casting has been announced and tickets are now on sale for Starring Buffalo's HELLO, DOLLY!, June 2-3 at Shea's 710 Theater.
Road Less Traveled Productions To Present A Reading Of MAJOR LEAGUE, April 1 Photo
Road Less Traveled Productions To Present A Reading Of MAJOR LEAGUE, April 1
Road Less Traveled Productions will welcome back its third annual, Screen to Stage fundraiser, featuring a staged reading of Major League written by David Ward on Saturday, April 1 at 8:00pm.  

More Hot Stories For You


ART/WNY Presents RUST AND REDEMPTIONART/WNY Presents RUST AND REDEMPTION
April 6, 2023

For every Goo Goo Dolls, there are thousands of other talented bands that just don't make it because of whatever reasons (chemistry, artistic differences, or just plain ol' dumb luck), so welcome to Buffalo's best unheard band, Sidewalk Nickel.
RLTP Closes Its 19th Season With Pulitzer Prize-Winning SWEATRLTP Closes Its 19th Season With Pulitzer Prize-Winning SWEAT
March 30, 2023

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) will end its 19th season with Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony Award-nominated Sweat by Lynn Nottage.  Sweat will open Thursday April 20 starring Lisa Vitrano*, Peter Johnson*, and David Mitchell* alongside Jake Hayes, Diane DiBernardo, Davida Tolbert, Johnny Barden, Alejandro Gabriel Gómez, and John Vines under the direction of Victoria Pérez*.  
MusicalFare Presents The Regional Premiere Of DISASTER! THE MUSICALMusicalFare Presents The Regional Premiere Of DISASTER! THE MUSICAL
March 27, 2023

Musicalfare Theatre will present the regional premiere of DISASTER! THE MUSICAL, April 12th – May 14th at MusicalFare Theatre. Written by Seth Rudetsky & Jack Plotnick, directed by Randall Kramer, and choreographed by Robin Barker, with music direction by Theresa Quinn.
The RPO Announces Final 2022-23 Season ConcertsThe RPO Announces Final 2022-23 Season Concerts
March 27, 2023

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) will close its 99th season with one of the greatest symphonies of all time – Mahler's  “Resurrection” – on Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, June 3 at 8 PM in Kodak Hall.
Michele Ragusa, Ali Ewoldt, Kevin Zak Lead Starring Buffalo's HELLO, DOLLY!Michele Ragusa, Ali Ewoldt, Kevin Zak Lead Starring Buffalo's HELLO, DOLLY!
March 23, 2023

Casting has been announced and tickets are now on sale for Starring Buffalo's HELLO, DOLLY!, June 2-3 at Shea's 710 Theater.
share
close sound sound