ART/WNY Presents RUST AND REDEMPTION

For every Goo Goo Dolls, there are thousands of other talented bands that just don't make it because of whatever reasons (chemistry, artistic differences, or just plain ol' dumb luck), so welcome to Buffalo's best unheard band, Sidewalk Nickel.

Opening on April 20th and running until May 13th, this tale of careers opportunities that never knocked features a band that loved its chemistry, creativity and music, but life got in the way. Now several years later and being broken up, they must salvage what's left and preserve their band's legacy by selling their hit song "Canalside Summer" to a rival band on their nostalgia tour circuit.



Classic rock 'n' roll. A Classic Rock tale.



Directed by Matthew LaChiusa and featuring Sarah Emmerling as 'Silvia', a young songwriter seeking closure, Brooke Goergen as 'Angie', former lead singer for Sidewalk Nickle, Cameron Kogut as 'Nick', a bass player on alt-rock nostalgia circuit, Charles McGregor as 'Russ', former drummer now working a desk job, and Monish Bhattacharyya as 'Lou', former roadie, bartender and local sage.

American Repertory Theater of WNY concludes the 2022-23 season with this production of 716 playwright j Snodgrass' "Rust and Redemption". Running from April 20th to May 13th, performance dates are Thursday & Friday at 7:30 pm and Saturdays at 5 pm with a running time one hour and forty-five minutes. Ticket prices are $20 to $15. All shows are presented at the Compass Performing Arts Factory, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo NY. For more information at www.artofwny.org