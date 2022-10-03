Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
World Music Institute to Present Hailu Mergia as Part of the LET'S DANCE Series

Let's Dance brings us all together on the dance floor moving our bodies to the infectious beats of DJs and live bands from around the world.

Oct. 03, 2022  

World Music Institute takes international music to the clubs with the debut of the LET'S DANCE series, as part of WMI's new Fall-Winter 2022-23 Season. Let's Dance brings us all together on the dance floor moving our bodies to the infectious beats of DJs and live bands from around the world.

"We are thrilled to bring our audiences out of the theaters and into the dance clubs," says WMI Artistic Director Brice Rosenbloom. "With DJs and live bands playing music from countries including Ghana, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Morocco, Colombia, Botswana and more, we celebrate the diversity of locally-based International Artists, and welcome everyone to energize the dance floor. In any language, we say 'let's dance!'"

Performance Details:

Sunday, October 9, 2022
Doors and Show: 7 PM

Elsewhere - 599 Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn

Tickets: $30 Advance | $35 Day of Show

Standing Room Only




