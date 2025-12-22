Center for Performance Research Names Artists for Artist-in-Residence Program

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Center for Performance Research has named the eight artists selected for its Artist-in-Residence Program. Now in its 15th year, the year-long residency supports New York City–based artists working across contemporary dance, performance, and time-based practices, with an emphasis on experimental approaches to content, form, and aesthetic.

The selected artists represent a wide range of practices exploring themes including cultural memory, ecological ritual, sculptural embodiment, accessibility-rooted performance strategies, anticolonial refusal, and the radical Black imaginary.

Artists-in-Residence

The artists selected for the program are Valentina Baché, Erica Enriquez, Joan Gutiérrez, Yuki Kawahisa, Johnny Mathews III, Joy Norton, Nifemi Ogunro, and Quaba Venza Ernest.

Program Leadership

“The Artist-in-Residence program is the core of CPR's work. The 2026 cohort is an extraordinary group of artists with diverse practices, deep curiosity, and a shared commitment to rigor and experimentation. Their artistry and bravery are deeply inspiring, and I'm honored to support their work at CPR,” said Jaclyn Biskup, Executive Director of Center for Performance Research.

Selection Process

Artists are selected through an open call reviewed in a two-part process by an independent panel of artists, curators, and arts leaders. Applications are first reviewed and scored by twelve Review Panelists, after which top-scoring applications are considered by three Selection Panelists who collectively select the final cohort.

The Selection Panelists were Stephanie Acosta, Taja Cheek, and Brad Krumholz. The Review Panelists were Starr Busby, Nico Cabalquinto, Rawya El Chab, Lena Engelstein, Elizagrace Madrone, Iris McCloughan, Seta Morton, Jack Radley, Xinan Helen Ran, Kat Sotelo, Symara Syrai, and Anh Vo.