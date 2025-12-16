Molière In The Park To Present Winter Reading Series of DON JUAN

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Molière in the Park has announced the next installment of its Winter Reading Series, presenting DON JUAN, translated and adapted by Stephen Wadsworth and directed by Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien. The free public reading will take place at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library following a fully attended December reading at Prospect Park’s Picnic House.

The production continues Molière in the Park’s mission of presenting free classical theatre in accessible public spaces. DON JUAN remains one of Molière’s most provocative works, following a charismatic libertine whose pursuit of pleasure exposes the hypocrisies of social and moral order. First performed nearly 400 years ago and swiftly censored, the play’s themes of desire, rebellion, and accountability continue to resonate.

Stephen Wadsworth’s adaptation reconstructs elements removed after the play’s initial suppression, restoring what he has described as the work’s original intensity and daring.

The reading is led by Keshav Moodliar in the title role of Don Juan. The cast also includes Kalyné Coleman, Annie McNamara, and Daniel Pearce, with live musical underscoring by composer and cellist Johnathan Moore.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

The reading will take place on Friday, January 9 at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library, located at 10 Grand Army Plaza. Admission is free and open to the public, with tickets available through Molière in the Park.

The Winter Reading Series is produced in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance and Brooklyn Public Library, continuing Molière in the Park’s focus on shared theatrical experiences and community engagement across Brooklyn.