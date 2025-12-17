TAKE ROOT And FERTILE GROUND Unveil January Programs At Green Space

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dance Entropy’s Green Space will present two upcoming dance programs as part of its ongoing performance series: Take Root, featuring work by Miho Ryu and Nicole Kadar-Greene/NK&D/a movement company, followed by Fertile Ground, showcasing new works-in-progress by emerging and established choreographers.

TAKE ROOT

January 23–24 at 8:00 p.m.

Take Root will present a shared evening of work by Nicole Kadar-Greene/NK&D/a movement company and Miho Ryu. Advance tickets are priced at $22, with tickets available at the door for $25.

between the balance

Nicole Kadar-Greene/NK&D/a movement company

between the balance explores questions of equilibrium and instability in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The work is structured through exchanges between dancers, composer William Catanzaro, and the audience, examining contrasts including balance and instability, weakness and strength, and wellness and illness. As the piece unfolds, performers navigate shifting states of imbalance while offering moments of resilience and hope.

Lighthouse

Miho Ryu

Lighthouse combines structured choreography and improvisation in a work inspired by the image of a lighthouse as a source of guidance and illumination. The piece reflects on the light dancers can offer through movement and considers broader questions of meaning and lived experience. Miho Ryu, originally from Tokyo, has been based in New York since 2024 and works as a dancer, choreographer, and teaching artist.

Now in its 17th season, Take Root supports dance artists at established stages of their careers through split bills and full-length programs. The monthly series provides participating artists with performance space, technical resources, and marketing support.

FERTILE GROUND

January 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Fertile Ground will present an evening of new works-in-progress by Bruised Pear Dance Project, Dan Doran, Georgia Dahill-Fuchel, Macy Alday and Juliann Craft, Maïlys Dumas-Lattaque, and Susanna Procario-Foley. Advance tickets are available for $20, with tickets priced at $22 at the door.

Now in its 19th season, Fertile Ground is a non-curated program that features six choreographers per evening. Performances conclude with a moderated post-show discussion and wine reception led by Artistic Director Valerie Green.

ABOUT GREEN SPACE AND DANCE ENTROPY

Dance Entropy Inc. established Green Space in Long Island City in 2005 as a venue dedicated to the creation and presentation of dance. Located in a former silk factory, the 1,800-square-foot studio provides performance, rehearsal, and class space for dance artists. Green Space and Dance Entropy support accessibility, diversity, education, and collaboration through monthly performance platforms and artist services.

Green Space is accessible via the N, W, or 7 trains to Queensboro Plaza, followed by a short walk.