The Bushwick Starr To Present World Premiere Of GOOEY'S TOXIC AQUATIC ADVENTURE

The Bushwick Starr will present the world premiere of GOOEY'S TOXIC AQUATIC ADVENTURE, a new puppet musical created and performed by La Daniella, with music, arrangements, and lyrics by Ben Langhorst, and direction by Sammy Zeisel. The production is presented in association with ¡Oye! Group and will run at The Bushwick Starr in Brooklyn.

Set against a near-apocalyptic Brooklyn shaped by entertainment and tech interests, the piece follows Gooey, an orphaned, sort-of mermaid living in Newtown Creek, who escapes her reality through a world of her own creation. When a mysterious radio sends her on a journey to G’wond’rLand Theme Park, Gooey encounters a series of surreal characters that challenge her dreams and sense of self. The work blends puppetry and musical theater influences to examine themes of belonging, community, and survival amid rapid urban change.

The creative team includes Cat Raynor (Scenic Design), Hahnji Jang (Costume Design), Kyle Stamm (Lighting Design), Kathy Ruvuna (Sound Design), Gaby FeBland (Puppet Design), Jonathan Schatzberg (Props and Assistant Scenic Design), Jon Schneidman (Music Director), Maya Quetzali Gonzalez (Choreographer), Sarah Jones (Stage Manager), and Anica Acuña (Assistant Stage Manager). Leigh Honigman serves as Line Producer, with Leah Plante-Wiener as Associate Line Producer.

The production was developed through Lincoln Center, Peabody Essex Museum, Hubbard Hall, and Bethany Arts Center, and is supported by organizations including the New York State Council on the Arts, The Puffin Foundation, Puppeteers of America, A.R.T./New York, and Materials for the Arts. The production is recommended for ages 12 and up.

GOOEY'S TOXIC AQUATIC ADVENTURE

Concept, Book & Lyrics: La Daniella

Music, Arrangements & Lyrics: Ben Langhorst

Directed by: Sammy Zeisel

Venue: The Bushwick Starr

Address: 419 Eldert Street, Brooklyn

Schedule:

Previews begin February 4

Official opening February 7

Performances run through February 21

Tuesday–Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available beginning January 6.