WWTNS? Re-launches Flagship Community Event

What Will the Neighbors Say? is excited to announce the re-launch of the flagship event of their community arts programming, 'storytime.' Formerly the 'Neighbourhood Story Project,' the event was inaugurated in 2017 at Industry City Distillery, before transferring to Father Knows Best, where it ran monthly until last November, serving hundreds of New York residents over two years. The WWTNS? team is thrilled to announce the event's latest home, the Factory, a bar and performance venue at 1612 Madison St, Brooklyn, NY, 11385, off the Myrtle-Wyckoff L/M trains. The first 'storytime' will take place on Tuesday May 14th at 9pm, and the event will run monthly thereafter.

The cornerstone of WWTNS?' community outreach, 'storytime' is a free monthly event that encourages patrons to share stories related to a loose theme. The stories can be funny or sad, esoteric or literal, a song or a poem - the only caveat is that they must be true. This re-launch updates the original event with a series of exciting musical collaborations. Each month, WWTNS? will pair with a curated roster of local musicians. For every unique event, the musician will select a theme that relates to their music in some way, in addition to performing live during the event, and sharing their own stories. The mixologists at the Factory will also create a signature cocktail for each theme, which every storyteller will receive for free. The first musician WWTNS? is pairing with is Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Will Davis, a musician, composer and member of Cardboard Rocketship. The theme will be announced this week.

Co-Artistic Directors Jorge Morales Picó, Ana Cristina Schuler, James Clements and Sam Hood Adrian have all been heavily involved in revamping the event. "The community programming that we do is at the core of our company's work" notes Morales Picó. "We are thrilled to re-launch this event with this exciting new musical element" added Schuler. "Each month's event, from the music to the drinks to the theme, will be totally unique, keeping the event fresh and exciting for members of our community here in Brooklyn" said Clements. Hood Adrain described the Factory as "the perfect home for this event, and the ideal partner for this stage in the natural evolution of our outreach programming."

What Will the Neighbors Say? is a 501(c)3 theatre company based in New York City with a global perspective. WWTNS? creates theatre that examines historical, social, political and economic narratives that have been disregarded, misrepresented, or otherwise untold in order to provoke discourse in our audience and community. WWTNS? maintains a consistent commitment to diversity, arts education, community outreach, and artistic experimentation.

Provoking questions through untold stories.

www.wwtns.org





