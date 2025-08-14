WELL, I’LL LET YOU GO Extends at The Space at Irondale

Due to demand, the sold-out production of Bubba Weiler’s Well, I’ll Let You Go has been extended to September 12, 2025. Directed by Drama Desk and Obie winner Jack Serio, performances continue at The Space at Irondale (85 S Oxford St, Brooklyn).



Due to a previously scheduled television commitment, Tony nominee Quincy Tyler Bernstine must depart the production and will give her final performance on August 29. Casting details for the production’s final 12 performances, which resume on September 2, will be announced soon. Further extensions are not possible.



The cast includes Cricket Brown (Judgment Day, Park Avenue Armory), Obie winner Michael Chernus (Apple TV’s Severance, Peacock’s Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy), Will Dagger (Good Night, and Good Luck), Lortel and Obie winner Emily Davis (Is This A Room), Danny McCarthy (The Minutes, To Kill a Mockingbird), Drama Desk nominee Constance Shulman (The Rose Tattoo, Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black), and Amelia Workman (American Son, The Antiquities).

Set in a small Midwestern town, Well, I'll Let You Go, which marks Bubba Weiler’s professional playwriting debut, is a portrait of a woman and a community in crisis. Alternately vast and personal in scope, shifting backwards and forwards in time, this expansive, yet incredibly intimate, debut play sifts through the rubble of a town, a marriage, and a life built on an American Dream that’s crumbled.



“Growing up a child actor in Chicago, I spent most nights after school in one storefront theater or another,” says Weiler. “At these vital institutions, I got to watch some of the world’s best directors, writers, and actors develop intimate and urgent new plays and, secretly, I started writing my own. When my acting career moved me to New York, I kept writing and eventually I had a little stack of plays with nowhere to take them. But then I started seeing Jack Serio’s work, which took me back to those Chicago storefronts. His sensitive, detailed, and actor-centric approach makes him the perfect person to helm Well, I’ll Let You Go. I’m humbled with the all-star cast and team he’s assembled to paint this portrait of a community in crisis. I truly can’t think of a better way to finally share one of my plays with audiences.”



“While New Yorkers may be familiar with Bubba Weiler as a skilled actor, I’ve long known that he was also secretly skilled as a playwright,” says Serio. “Well, I'll Let You Go is a portrait of a small midwestern community reckoning with what’s left of the American Dream. I’m so proud to be able to continue to make this kind of actor-driven, intimate, work outside of a traditional Off-Broadway model. And I’m excited to push the size and scope of that work at The Space at Irondale, one of the most glorious and magical spaces in the city. It is a space rich with character, both expansive and incredibly intimate. I have no doubt it will be the perfect theater for Bubba's sprawling ensemble play and the home to a completely singular theatrical experience this summer.”



The creative team for Well, I’ll Let You Go includes Frank J. Oliva (scenic design), Avery Reed (costume design), Drama Desk and Obie-winner Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Brandon Bulls (sound design), Avi Amon (original music), Jackson Paul Walker, (associate director), Taylor Williams, CSA (casting), Zach Brecheen (production stage manager), and Hannah Frye-Ginsberg (assistant stage manager).



Well, I’ll Let You Go is produced by Jacob Stuckelman, Andrew Patino, Kyle Rogers, Matt Krauss of Regular People along with Patrick Catullo, The Cohn Sisters, Shira Friedman, Danny Kopel, Ordinary Magic, and Lauren Weinberger. Jacob Stuckelman and Christian Palomares of Regular People serve as General Managers. Andrew Patino of Regular People serves as Director of Marketing. David Manella at Loeb & Loeb LLP serves as Production Counsel.



Performances of Well, I’ll Let You Go will now take place through September 12, 2025, at The Space at Irondale, located at 85 S Oxford St in Brooklyn. The performance schedule is Mondays through Fridays at 7:00 PM and Saturdays at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM with no performances August 30 – September 1 and with an added 2:00 PM show on Wednesday, September 10. Tickets, which start at $88, can be purchased at www.letyougonyc.com.