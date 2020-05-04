VIDEO: Check Out German Wheel Artist Chris Delgado in The Muse Brooklyn's Video Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Muse Brooklyn has shared a video of German Wheel Artist Chris Delgado as part of their video series!

Check it out below!

Brooklyn-based contemporary circus troupe ABCirque from NYCs premiere circus center The Muse Brooklyn invites the world to come together from the comfort and safety of their own home for an evening of awe, wonder and joy that only the magic of being under a big top can bring.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You