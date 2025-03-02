Uncle Barry's Pub Will Host FOR THE LOVE OF WHISKEY Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Uncle Barry's Pub (58 5th Ave Brooklyn) will soon transform into a vibrant theatrical space for a stage reading of Ty-Quan Payne's poignant new play, "For the Love of Whiskey." This event, scheduled for March 27th from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, offers audiences an exclusive glimpse into the development of a powerful and deeply moving narrative.

"For the Love of Whiskey" delves into the intricate tapestry of human relationships, exploring themes of love, loss, legacy, and the enduring power of connection. Payne's evocative writing, brought to life by a talented ensemble of actors, promises to resonate with audiences on a profound level.

Following the reading, a facilitated discussion will provide a platform for audience feedback, allowing them to engage directly with the playwright and cast. This interactive element offers a rare opportunity to contribute to the evolution of a theatrical work.

