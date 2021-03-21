The Parsnip Ship Announces Parsnip Play Club Spring Line Up

The Parsnip Ship has announced the Spring line up for Parsnip Play Club, an event series to discover new works by some of today's most exciting and dynamic playwrights and engage with them in conversation! Moderated by Artistic Associate Al Parker, each event centers discussion around a play in progress and gathers theatre-lovers to provide feedback to the playwrights.

Here's how it works: Participants register via a free RSVP and are sent the play the night before the event, with 24 hours to read the script. On Tuesday nights, the "club" meets over Zoom for a conversation and Q&A with the playwright. Parsnip Play Club functions like a book club so please take note that these events are NOT live play readings with actors. Get comfy at home and have a good read!

WHAT WE FOUND by Molly Olis Krost (she/her/they/them)

Tuesday, March 23rd @ 7:00 PM EST

Daniel and Giselle are cousins facing the daunting task of cleaning out the garage of their grandparent's home. When their estranged cousin Maggie arrives, desperate for insight into the Jewish ancestry she never knew their family had, Daniel and Giselle must go to great lengths to hide their true purpose of searching the garage. A play about mixed-raced identity and how we choose to define "family."

IMPOSSIBLE CHILDREN by Clio Doyle (they/them/she/her)

Tuesday, April 6th @ 7:00 PM EST

A new exhibit at a local art museum, Impossible Children, promises to generate a mechanical reproduction of the child you might have had with the celebrity of your choice. Brenda has enough on her plate as she tries to set up this exhibit created by her absent employer without dealing with her friend Alice's romantic entanglements with their friend Theresa's fiancé, Theresa's lack of interest in exhibiting Brenda's own work at her gallery, and the Impossible Child of Tom Cruise and Brenda's mother trying to escape the museum - and how did he get a knife?

RAVAGED by Nina Ki (she/her/hers)

Tuesday, April 20th @ 7:00 PM EST

Yuli, a Buffy the Vampire Slayer fan and self-ascribed teenage vampire hunter, moves from California to New York after what she believes was a run-in with a powerful vampire. The incident leaves her physically and emotionally scarred, and without her sister, who Yuli believes has been kidnapped. Closed off and alone, she slowly begins to open up to her therapist and a friend at school - as these relationships deepen, she is haunted by visions of her sister calling for her, begging Yuli to rescue her, and the vampire, who promises to find and come for her as well. Yuli begins to suspect her neighbor of being the same vampire who injured her and abducted her sister. When she breaks into his apartment to find her and confront him, she comes face to face instead with the fractured remnants of her past.

THE FEAR OF MISSING OUT by Rachael Murray (she/her/hers)

Tuesday, May 4th @ 7:00 PM EST

When a series of three sometimes-inebriated, sometimes-sober threesomes occur within a friend group, the relationship dynamics seismically shift and change. Three is company; two is none; and one is....? Amidst all the chaos and existential dread, one thing's for sure: No one wants to miss out in this Millennial Sex Comedy-of-Manners.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANGEL DEAREST by Javier Rivera DeBruin (they/them/theirs)

Tuesday, May 18th @ 7:00 PM EST

It's Angel's 33rd birthday. It's time to celebrate, and everyone's joining the party: her family, her neighbor, even a time-traveling pirate...

THE GOOD SISTERS by Patricia Lynn (she/her/hers)

Tuesday, June 1st @ 7:00 PM EST

In a not-so-distant dystopian future, The Pytatrix accomplishes the incredible. They smash the patriarchy: enslaving the few surviving men and implementing a series of brutal laws to ensure males will never rise again. But three headstrong women can't help questioning these vicious methods, especially after they wake up in a mysterious prison cell, with absolutely no idea how or why The Pytatrix brought them there...

THE GOOD SISTERS is an acrid exploration of the cancerous seeds of hatred: a grim harbinger of what the future could hold if we never find a way to live together as equals.

SWAY by SMJ (they/them/theirs)

Tuesday, June 15th @ 7:00 PM EST

Rising social media influencers (@HeyItsShay, @TeeganWithoutASarah, & @Paige2K) are selected for an exclusive retreat at the Spahn Ranch with the very popular & mysterious influencer and reality star, Charlie. Once their phones are taken away, the influencers start to encounter the ghosts of the past, their present insecurities, and a promising yet dangerous future. SWAY investigates the extreme need for and the exploitation of human connection in the current era of influencing.

I'M PRETTY MEAN TO MYSELF, I SHOULD PROBABLY WORK ON THAT by Mary Harriman (she/her/they/them)

Tuesday, June 29th @ 7:00 PM EST

mary has a homoerotic dance with the lies she tells herself and then cries about it lmao

The Parsnip Ship is a podcast play company that amplifies bold artists for audiences who crave accessible stories and storytellers. Our live events and audio podcasts are eclectic and transformative, creating communities in person and digitally. Through our work, we revolutionize the way you hear theater. Hosted by Iyvon Edebiri and recorded live in Brooklyn, The Parsnip Ship is available on iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher.

