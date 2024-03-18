The Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra Will Host Two Family Shows At The Brooklyn Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra will present its annual Family Concert: Five Magical Tales at The Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11238. With two showtimes available on Saturday, March 23, at 1:00 PM and 3:30 PM, there's ample opportunity for families and music enthusiasts of all ages to experience the magic of classical music and storytelling. Tickets for the event are $25 Adults / $15 Kids, and are available at https://bkcm.org/event/bcco-family-concert-five-folk-tales/.

Under the baton of conductor Dorothy Savitch, the BCCO will enchant audiences with this year's captivating theme: "Five Magical Tales." Delve into the rich tapestry of world folklore through the masterpieces of renowned composers including Debussy, Coleridge-Taylor, Hisaichi, Ravel, and De Falla. From the ethereal melodies of Debussy to the vibrant rhythms of De Falla, each piece promises to transport listeners to distant lands and evoke the timeless essence of folklore.

The Brooklyn Conservatory of Music is a 126-year-old non-profit community music school. Our Park Slope home offers private music lessons, group classes, ensembles, and music therapy. Throughout NYC, BKCM provides music education, music therapy services and opportunities for musical engagement at more than 70 sites across all five boroughs. BKCM's programs serve more than 10,000 New Yorkers from all walks of life. https://bkcm.org.

The Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra (BCCO) is a division of the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, which is celebrating its 126th anniversary serving the New York musical community. Now in our 22nd year, the members of the BCCO feel more keenly than ever the profound joys of playing and sharing some of the world's most beautiful music. Who are the members of the BCCO? One of us may be your child's middle school art teacher, another may be your law professor, and another may be a New York Times food critic. At your local cafe, one of us may be on stage playing bluegrass, while another one of us serves you your coffee. We're your neighbors and friends. We're the BCCO. http://www.bcco.info/index.html.