The Brick and The Exponential Festival presents: Flow My Tears (Everybody Dance) by John-Philip Faienza, Braulio Cruz, & Teri Madonna, July 7-9 & 11-15 at 8pm and July 10 at 2pm & 8pm.

A performance featuring live electronic music, singing, and surprise guests. Now we're together in the room, and what happens? We look forward to hosting you in our community space. This project comes from deep wondering about loss that occurred the past few years in which only a cursory, observed, virtual processing served as a simulacrum of mourning.

Phillip K. Dick wrote the novel Flow My Tears, The Policeman Said, in which a famous pop singer in a dystopian future wakes up and discovers he has never existed. He took the phrase from a 16th century song about fully-inhabited despair. Madonna released the album Everybody Dance in October, 1982.

Learn more at https://www.bricktheater.com/event/the-exponential-festival-presents-flow-my-tears/2022-07-07/

For tickets and more information visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2183355®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.ovationtix.com%2Ftrs%2Fpr%2F1087656?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.