Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Brick And The Exponential Festival Presents: FLOW MY TEARS (EVERYBODY DANCE)

Phillip K. Dick wrote the novel Flow My Tears, The Policeman Said, in which a famous pop singer in a dystopian future wakes up and discovers he has never existed.

Brooklyn News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 29, 2022  

The Brick And The Exponential Festival Presents: FLOW MY TEARS (EVERYBODY DANCE)

The Brick and The Exponential Festival presents: Flow My Tears (Everybody Dance) by John-Philip Faienza, Braulio Cruz, & Teri Madonna, July 7-9 & 11-15 at 8pm and July 10 at 2pm & 8pm.

A performance featuring live electronic music, singing, and surprise guests. Now we're together in the room, and what happens? We look forward to hosting you in our community space. This project comes from deep wondering about loss that occurred the past few years in which only a cursory, observed, virtual processing served as a simulacrum of mourning.

Phillip K. Dick wrote the novel Flow My Tears, The Policeman Said, in which a famous pop singer in a dystopian future wakes up and discovers he has never existed. He took the phrase from a 16th century song about fully-inhabited despair. Madonna released the album Everybody Dance in October, 1982.

Learn more at https://www.bricktheater.com/event/the-exponential-festival-presents-flow-my-tears/2022-07-07/

For tickets and more information visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2183355®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.ovationtix.com%2Ftrs%2Fpr%2F1087656?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.





Related Articles View More Brooklyn Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Tickets On Sale Now As DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT Comes To 36 Cities Across North America
  • Christy Altomare, Susan Egan & More Announced for DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Upcoming Fall Tour Dates
  • FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents BITE-SIZE SCIENCE
  • Hippodrome Theatre's New Works Festival 2022 Celebrates Florida Playwrights