The Balcony Presents Virtual Production Of Isaac McGinley's CHICAGO FAGGOT

CHICAGO FAGGOT will be streamed September 3rd at 8pm EST.

Aug. 31, 2020  

In collaboration with new theater streaming community, The Balcony, the first act of Isaac McGinley's "Chicago Faggot" directed by Tom Picasso will premiere live on YouTube.

Synopsis:

In his Lakeview apartment in Chicago, Tony, a prominent drag queen, hosts a game night with his tribe of self-proclaimed "Loud and Proud Sissies." As the evening wears on, bitter resentments and feverish desires come to light as they explore taboo sexual fantasies and a drug-fueled subculture.

Note from the writer:
"I started writing this play when I was in a state of dire disillusionment within the queer nightlife community and culture. Inspired by Larry Kramer's "Faggots," I decided to traverse my own deeply held addictions, sexual proclivities, and biases toward my fellow queer humans. The messy details; the desperate attempts at attention; the delicate dance of lovers, friends and one-night stands, watching for the first misstep."

Cast:

TONY- Lawrence Dandridge
RICK- Xavier Rice
SAM - Patrick Constant
MIGUEL- Maxximillian Carlisle-King
JASON- Nathaniel Ansbach
MAN/JOE- Fil Vocasek

Playwright: Isaac McGinley
Director: Tom Picasso
Producers: Alexa Mercado & Meaghan Finlay

Email thebalconyworld@gmail.com for the link to stream the live play on September 3rd at 8pm EST.


