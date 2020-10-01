Ten New Artists' Works Unveiled At Navy Yard Exhibition And Fundraiser

The exhibition will run through October 31.

Small Works for Big Change, a virtual exhibition and fundraiser at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, has just launched its second session with 10 new artists and more than 25 new offerings for sale, including works that were created during the pandemic.

The exhibition, which benefits dozens of artists affected by COVID-19 as well as a variety of charities, has already raised thousands of dollars and will run through October 31. The initiative is part of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation's ongoing efforts to support its arts community and help its tenants recover from the ongoing pandemic.

Small Works for Big Change, which kicked off September 1, is a virtual exhibition, sale, and fundraiser that brings together the work of artists based at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. All works are small in both size and price - no work is larger than 24" x 24" x 24" and prices do not exceed $600. All proceeds go directly to the artists, with all the artists donating a portion of their proceeds to the charity of their choice.

The virtual exhibition can be viewed at www.smallworksbigchange.com.

Ten new artists have joined the October session, adding 25 new works. They are Hannah Antalek, Roman Erlikh, Mamoun Friedrich-Grosvenor, Michelle Greene, Catherine R. Joseph, LigoranoReese (Nora Ligorano and Marshall Reese), Karen Schifano, Colin Thomson, Lindsay Walt, and Elizabeth Yamin. The exhibition now features 30 artists and over 50 works, many of which were created as limited editions specifically for this initiative.

"Artists and innovators are essential to our ecosystem at the Yard," said David Ehrenberg, President & CEO of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation. "For centuries we've been known as a site of creativity and invention, and today hundreds of artists call the Yard home. Like our manufacturing tenants, they have been hit incredibly hard by COVID-19. This initiative gives our artists direct sales opportunities while also supporting dozens of charities that are doing critical work in our city right now."

The exhibition is part of a series of programs, projects, and initiatives the Brooklyn Navy Yard has set into motion to support its creative community in its recovery during COVID-19. Supporting creative workers is essential to the Yard's mission of providing a home where urban manufacturers, innovators, and makers can grow and thrive, as well as maintaining a diverse ecosystem rich with collaborators and entrepreneurs operating small businesses and striving in their pursuit of gainful employment and middle-class jobs.

