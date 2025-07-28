THE SOUND GUY to Make World Premiere at Littlefield in Brooklyn, August 31

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world premiere of The Sound Guy, a new improvised mockumentary comedy, will take place on Sunday, August 31 at Littlefield in Brooklyn. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. with the screening beginning at 8:00 p.m. The film features a star-studded cast of New York’s top Broadway and comedy performers, including Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo), Kuhoo Verma (Plan B), and Joel Perez (Tick, Tick...Boom!, Fun Home).

Set in the fictional Paberbill Playhouse, The Sound Guy follows a struggling New Jersey community theater on the verge of collapse. When a mysterious director claiming to be descended from The Music Man’s Meredith Willson swoops in to save the season, everything quickly unravels. With no rights to the show—and no director—the cast must create a brand-new musical from scratch to avoid being sued by Samuel French himself. Their last hope? The tech guy.

Told through the lens of a student filmmaker, The Sound Guy is a comedic and heartfelt portrait of artists doing what they do best—improvising, collaborating, and navigating an industry always on the edge of absurdity.

Event Details

The Sound Guy: A Movie Comedy

World Premiere Screening

August 31 – Doors at 7:00 p.m., Screening at 8:00 p.m.

Littlefield – 635 Sackett St., Brooklyn, NY

Tickets and Info Here

The film features photography by Arin Sang-Urai, and showcases a range of NYC’s most celebrated improvisers and stage performers.