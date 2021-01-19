THE EXPONENTIAL FESTIVAL Announces Week 4

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

The Exponential Festival presents and promotes experimental performances created by New York-based artists working across all mediums. The works will premiere this January on Exponential's YouTube channel for a suggested donation, with 100% of proceeds going to the artists.

We're kicking off our third week of programming tonight with Amanda Hunt/IV Castellanos' Conduit, Salomé Egas's Zurciendo Retazos, and Psychic Wormhole's RECKONING. Later in the week, tune in for Pioneers Go East Collective's Lucky Star: superstar, Chris Ignacio's How to Sing: A Survival Guide, Darian Dauchan's Lift Off, Yeujia Low's Animal Empire, Yackez's Yackez Love The New World Paradigm, and Tessa Barlow-Ochshorn's How To Wake Up! Looking ahead to our FINAL week:

WEEK FOUR LINE-UP

January 27 8pm EST

Sanaz Ghajar's Enter Porter: A poor adaptation of Macbeth about being drunk and in love. Composed by Chad Raines, featuring the voice of Admiral Grey and Jayleen Raines. Text by Jessica Almasy.

January 27 8:30pm EST

Ben Holbrook's Theatre Immaterial is an experiment in imaginative inner theatre. "Our audio play, masquerading as a guided meditation seeks to relax and stimulate its audience's minds through vivid imagery and suggestive soundscapes."

January 28 at 9pm EST

Panoply Performance Lab's Heidegger's Indiana: A shimmering mound of sharp steel scraps provide a setting for daily tasks complicit in necropolitics.

January 29 at 8pm EST

Anabella Lenzu's The night that you stopped acting/La noche que dejaste de actuar reflects Anabella Lenzu's experience as a Latina/European artist living in New York and comes from a deep examination of her motivations as a woman, mother, and immigrant.

January 29 at 8pm EST 8:30pm EST

Ellpetha + Camillo's Night Descends on Svalbard: Three researchers at the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway are forced to confront the night, after being stranded, as the season of 24 hour sunlight comes to an end.

January 30 at 8pm EST

underlords' BLOODSHOT: THE CALL welcomes you into the hodgepodge of a threadbare mind and invites the recalibration of the relationship between reality, life, and death.

January 30 at 8:30pm EST

Wi-Moto Nyoka's And Then I Wake Up is a horror audio work accompanied by a visual meditation that explores the role of dreaming and nightmares in our lives.

January 31 at 9pm EST

Hannah Kallenbach's Purell Piece: A lonely woman finds comfort in an automatic Purell dispenser.

January 31 at 9:30pm EST

José Rivera Jr.'s LQQK honors the femme, the masc, and the in-between of being nonbinary. This full length world premiere features six different original songs each with their own performance for camera.