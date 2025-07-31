THE BRIAN WILSON SPACE EXPERIMENT Staged Reading is Coming to Brooklyn Art Haus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Brian Wilson Space Experiment, a play by Jenna Rush, will be presented in a one-night only staged reading at Brooklyn Art Haus, on Wednesday, August 13th at 7:30pm. The reading is directed by Jaye Hunt, with original songs by Melody Wilson, stage management by Nora Alexander. The cast features Keara Benton* and Jater Webb, with stage directions read by Molly Johnson.

Join Ken (or is it Brian?) and Sarah (maybe Willie?), two total strangers sent to space as part of a government "experience". Once alone in space, they seize the chance to reinvent themselves - new names, new identities, a new kind of love. But as they hurtle through the stars towards Mars their fragile, burgeoning love is tested by isolation, the memory of what was left behind, and the knowledge that there may be someone (or something) else out there with them. A darkly funny, tender, and time-bending exploration of intimacy, identity and what survives when you're light-years from everything you thought you knew.

"I started working on this play almost ten years ago as an experiment to myself. I challenged myself to see what it might be like to fall in love in a controlled environment," playwright Jenna Rush says. "In Brian Wilson, we see that play out within the confines of a tiny spacecraft headed to Mars. While I think the themes of this play are ultimately timeless - love, isolation, longing, loneliness, companionship and co-dependency - this play has only become more relevant and relatable with time. Every time someone new encounters this script over the years, I'm always met with the feedback of feeling seen and understood and that sensation of "hey, we've all been there". And that's what theatre has always been about for me - getting into a dark room with friends and strangers and having a mutual experience."

Director Jaye Hunt adds: "The Brian Wilson Space Experiment was initially conceived in 2016. Since then, we all experienced isolation, some of us with people we barely knew. This is basically the plot of the play. Jenna explores that isolation and loneliness, but also themes of love and trust. I have no doubt The Brian Wilson Space Experiment will resonate with audiences, especially in NYC, where it has never been performed until now."

*Actor appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity Association.