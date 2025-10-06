Sierra Boggess and Bill Irwin Lead MOLIÈRE IN THE PARK’s OneLove OneTheater Gala in Brooklyn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Molière in the Park will host its annual OneLove OneTheater Gala on Monday, October 6, 2025, from 7–10 p.m. at Littlefield (635 Sackett Street, Brooklyn), celebrating six years of free theater for all.

The evening will feature live theater, music, and community connection, culminating in the presentation of the 2025 Shoulder-to-Shoulder Award.

Hosted by Broadway favorite Sierra Boggess, the gala will feature performances by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin, along with Michelle Veintimilla, Lisa Gorlitsky, Yonatan Gebeyehu, and Eddy Lee (Hamilton). The program also includes cello music by Johnathan Moore, FlexN dance by Cal Hunt, and a post-show DJ set by Sahr Ngaujah. Guests will enjoy food from Night Kitchen BK, drinks sponsored by Aupale Vodka, and the opportunity to celebrate with artists and community members in an intimate setting.

Honoring Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso

This year’s Shoulder-to-Shoulder Award will honor Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. Created by Molière in the Park, the award recognizes individuals whose work embodies the organization’s mission to bring people of all cultural and racial backgrounds together—shoulder to shoulder—to create and experience art.

Ticketing Information

Tickets start at $125 and include food, drinks, and performances from MIP alumni artists featuring Molière excerpts, Broadway hits, and new works in development, plus a silent auction and post-show dance party.

All proceeds support Molière in the Park’s mission to provide free, world-class theater for all Brooklynites. For tickets and information, visit moliereinthepark.networkforgood.com.