RAGS PARKLAND SINGS THE SONGS OF THE FUTURE Postponed at the Space

The Lucille Lortel Award-winning and critically-acclaimed Ars Nova production of Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future will postpone its return engagement at the Space at Irondale (85 S Oxford St, Brooklyn, NY) until the 2022- 23 season.

Previews were set to begin Wednesday, March 2, 2022, with an official opening on Monday, March 14, 2022. For more information, visit www.RagsParklandMusical.com.

Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of The Future is an immersive musical concert experience, featuring an explosive rock, folk, and blues score. Set 250 years in the

future, musician Rags Parkland returns to Earth to recount the legacy of his lost love Beaux Weathers and her band, The Future. The show is a battle cry against injustice and an irresistible celebration of the power of voices rising up together in song and protest.

A New York Times Critic's Pick, Rags Parkland opened at Ars Nova in 2018, had an extended run in response to popular demand and critical acclaim, and was declared one of the best shows of 2018 by the New York Times. This return engagement will star the original cast, including Rick Burkhardt as Rick, Andrew R. Butler as Rags Parkland, Tony Jarvis as Gill, Jessie Linden at Devo, Stacey Sargeant as Beaux Weathers. Casting for the role of Ess Pinvint will be announced at a later date.