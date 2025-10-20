Pocket Ghost Productions to Present Site-Specific HEDDA GABLER This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pocket Ghost Productions will present a site-specific production of Henrik Ibsen’s HEDDA GABLER at the Urbane Arts Club, a historic property located at 1016 Beverley Road in Brooklyn, running November 7–9, 2025.

This immersive interpretation invites the audience to move from room to room alongside the actors, offering an intimate, atmospheric experience of Ibsen’s psychological drama. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 7, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 8, and 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 9. Tickets go on sale October 20, 2025, and are available online.

About the Production

Shelby Gilberto, founder of Pocket Ghost Productions, serves as Artistic Director and stars as Hedda Gabler in what she has announced will be her final performance as an actor. The production also features Emma Yaniger as Berta, Liam Young as Tesman, Mary Kate Abner as Julia, Zach Faust as Lovborg, Bridget Lynn as Thea, and Sean Gradwell as Brack.

Madelyn Cardarelli and Megan Ianero serve as Associate Directors, with Ianero also acting as Stage Manager.

“I’ve wanted to do this show for ten years,” said Gilberto. “Now that I’m Hedda’s age and realized I could stage the production at the Urbane Arts Club, I knew that my final performance as an actor would be as Hedda in this unique space.”

About Hedda Gabler

First premiered in 1891, Hedda Gabler is considered one of the most powerful portraits of a woman in modern drama. The play follows a newlywed struggling against societal expectations and her own restless dissatisfaction. Ibsen’s timeless exploration of repression, agency, and self-destruction continues to resonate with audiences and performers alike.

About Pocket Ghost Productions

Founded by Shelby Gilberto in 2023, Pocket Ghost Productions specializes in immersive and site-specific theatre across New York City. Gilberto began developing site-specific work in 2019 while studying at the University of Florida and has since written, directed, and produced several original projects focused on audience immersion and physical storytelling.

This production of Hedda Gabler continues the company’s mission to merge classic texts with innovative staging, transforming intimate spaces into living theatrical worlds.