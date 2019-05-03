PS 132 Presents its 15th Annual KITE FESTIVAL

PS 132 announces the 15th annual Kite Festival on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 12-5pm at East River State Park in Williamsburg (90 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211). The fun starts at noon, with field day races and activities, entertainment, delicious food, and kites, kites, kites! Come support the local elementary school while enjoying a beautiful day on the waterfront. This is a free event and is open to the general public. All proceeds from activities, merchandise, and general donations will go towards enrichment programs for the students of PS 132. See you there!

At P.S. 132 we believe that creativity must be sparked and fervor for learning must be instilled. We are a school community that embraces change, especially when it can benefit our students.

A rigorous reading curriculum has been created by the staff. Through authentic literature, not only is a true love of literacy fostered, but meeting the individual needs of our students is paramount. We embrace a hands-on approach to mathematics. Students develop a conceptual understanding of key mathematical concepts within real world context. We are aware of the importance of the use of technology in today's society. Technology is incorporated in all subject areas, providing learners with various opportunities to discover its many different purposes. Students delve into scientific content by utilizing tools to investigate and observe science first hand. The students of P.S. 132 become aware of our community and the world around us as they engage in social studies explorations. We believe learning is both meaningful and enjoyable when it is applied to the world in which we live.

At P.S. 132, we embrace the opportunity to develop the gifts and talents of all students by providing enrichment opportunities. The implementation of the Schoolwide Enrichment Model, has empowered students to participate in clusters based upon their interests. We continue to instill the importance of being active and responsible members of our community through rich give back opportunities. We hope our students will learn that giving is a lifelong skill connected to happiness.

It is our hope that P.S. 132 becomes a child's home away from home. When you walk through the doors of P.S. 132, we know you will be able to feel its soul and hear its passionate heartbeat. https://ps132ny.com/





