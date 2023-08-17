One Woman Show MISS By STIGMAcollective is Coming to Brooklyn Art Haus

London based theatre company STIGMAcollective is bringing their darkly-funny one woman show MISS to Brooklyn Art Haus for a limited run on August 31-September 3.

MISS is the story of Dawn - a science teacher passionate about inspiring her students to be interested not just in school, but the world around them.After staying late one day after class, an unexpected bond with Tim, a teenage boy in her Biology class, begins to grow.

In this one woman story, the audience is Dawn's confidant as she navigates her way through a school system that sees her methods as unorthodox, and the society at large that wants her to conform. She is a charismatic and engaging narrator, vividly depicting moments of her life to the audience: tense family traditions at Christmas, horrendously awkward encounters at the staff party, and constantly weaving her love of Sci-Fi into her Biology lessons.

Dawn encourages her students to always seek the truth, however she's made to realise that the truth doesn't always matter when rumours begin to swirl about her close relationship with Tim.There is a looming sense of foreboding - seemingly insignificant and innocent moments begin to paint a more incriminating picture, until the audience, and indeed Dawn herself, must question her motives, intentions, and desires.

'You adapt, you survive, or not. Those are the rules of evolution. That's what I taught my kids. That's what I had to learn.'

Written by I Rosa French and Rasa Niurkaite

Directed by I Rasa Niurkaite

Performed by I Rosa French

Music by I PXCH

TICKETS:

Click Here