No Exit Theatre Collective Presents William Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT Online

No Exit Theatre Collective (NETC) presents William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night in our live-streamed Fortnightly Reading Series: Pride Edition!

Twelfth Night will be performed June 22 at 7 p.m. on the No Exit Theatre Collective Facebook page. All shows in our Fortnightly Reading Series are abridged to run under 90 minutes.

Ben Natan, co-artistic director, founded NETC to give theatre artists a space to work on their craft during the pandemic.

We started out with an idea - a live-streamed reading series, every two weeks, of shows in the public domain. We are excited to tell you about our latest performance of this series: Twelfth Night.

Twelfth Night follows Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler, and Shakespeare's Hamlet and Much Ado About Nothing in our Fortnightly Reading Series.

Twelfth Night marks the first performance of our Pride programming. During the month of June, we have established a slate of shows that uplift the stories and work of LGBTQ+ artists.

Honoring the activist roots of theatre and our artists is at the core of No Exit Theatre Collective. We seek to affect change with our work. With each production we put on, the creative team selects a social justice organization to support. Our support comes from our virtual tip jar.

This week, we are supporting the Black Trans Protestor Emergency Fund: A fundraising effort by Black Trans Femmes in the Arts, Black Trans Travel Fund, For the Gworls and The Okra Project. We decided on this organization because of the critical role Black Trans activists hold in the struggle for Black and Queer liberation and our solidarity with those efforts.

Our virtual tip jar is where you can support our work. Each show week, 20% of tips go toward the organization selected by the creative team. The remainder of that money is equally split among the artists involved in the production.

On off-weeks, the funds from this tip jar go towards supporting the collective - buying rights to shows, upgrading our streaming capabilities, and expanding our team. Any funds that remain roll over to the following week's performance. Our tip jar is on Venmo, @NoExit-TC.

William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night is adapted by Caity MacNeill, and directed by Caitlyn McCain. The cast will feature Tessa Keough-Ramirez as Viola, Caren Celine Morris as Olivia, Daniel Cabrera as Orsino, Anna Stacy as Malvolio, Jordan Hughes as Fabian, MJ Bird as Feste the Fool, Nicolas Sanchez as Sir Toby Belch, Theodosia Arcidianoco as Sir Andrew, Marley Mathias as Maria, Lauren Elizabeth as Sebastian/Curio, Theo McKenna as Antonio, Eve Brescia, Swing, Technical Directed by Zeynep Akca, co-artistic director.

For more information and live stream: facebook.com/noexittc.

