Molière In The Park Will Present Free Staged Reading of THE IMAGINARY INVALID Tonight at Domino Park

Molière in the Park will present a free staged reading of Molière’s The Imaginary Invalid tonight, September 26, at 7 p.m. at Domino Square in Brooklyn’s Domino Park. The event will feature live cello music and FlexN choreography.

Translated, adapted, and directed by Molière in the Park’s Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien, the reading is choreographed by FlexN dancer Cal Hunt, with original music composed and performed live by cellist Johnathan Moore.

The cast includes Mary Bacon, Rory Furey-King, Doron JéPaul, Naomi Lorrain, Sahr Ngaujah, Ebonée Noel, Damian Thompson, and Cal Hunt. Molly FitzMaurice serves as Line Producer, with Tala Munsterman as Production Stage Manager.

The Imaginary Invalid tells the story of Argan, a man obsessed with illness and control, who finds himself in a battle not only with his imagined ailments but also with the truth of mortality. In the end, it is the women around him who must use their ingenuity to save the family.

Domino Square, a new amphitheater and plaza within Domino Park, is hosting its first summer of arts programming this year. Molière in the Park’s reading adds to a season of cultural events designed to bring community together through accessible, world-class performance.

Event Details

What: Molière in the Park presents The Imaginary Invalid

When: Tonight, September 26, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Where: Domino Square, 12 South 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY

Tickets: Free with RSVP at moliereinthepark.org

Molière in the Park presents contemporary, inclusive productions of Molière’s plays in Prospect Park each year, along with additional readings and events throughout Brooklyn—all free to the public. The organization is dedicated to ensuring equal access to high-quality theater, with 61% of its Brooklyn audiences in 2025 coming from low-income zip codes and 45% from historically underrepresented communities.

Photo credit: Russ Rowland