Moliere In The Park To Host ONELOVE ONETHEATER Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Molière in the Park will present their annual OneLove OneTheater 2024 gala, co-hosted by Amir Arison (nine seasons as a series regular on NBC's "The Blacklist," lead role in Broadway's The Kite Runner) and Lakisha May (Broadway's Jaja's African Hair Braiding and Skeleton Crew, MIP's The Miser), on Monday, September 30, 2024 from 7pm - 10pm at Negril BK (256 5th Avenue) in Brooklyn.

Celebrate, uplift and support Brooklyn's only Off-Broadway theater company dedicated to promoting empathy and unity through free annual theater in Prospect Park! Join them for innovative Caribbean cuisine and starry performances by New York stage and screen actors, all to benefit Molière in the Park's 2024-2025 season!

This special evening includes live theater and music, time to mingle with fellow community members and fabulous artists, and the presentation of MIP's glamorous annual Shoulder-to-Shoulder Award to this year's honorees, Carter Redwood (CBS's "FBI: International," MIP's Tartuffe) and Prospect Park Alliance.

The evening will feature performances by Alana Raquel Bowers (Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway, MIP's The Miser), Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Broadway's Matilda the Musical, Apple TV+'s "Dickinson"), Francesca Faridany (MIP's The Miser, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time on Broadway), Kate Siahaan-Rigg (MIP's Tartuffe, Dogeaters at The Public Theater) and Academy and Emmy Award winner Fisher Stevens (HBO's "Succession," NBC's "The Blacklist"). Presenters include Tsilala Brock (Broadway's Suffs).

Molière in the Park conceived the Shoulder-to-Shoulder Award as a way to honor individuals and organizations who, through their work, embody a principle dear to MIP's heart: Building and sustaining communal spaces where, through the sharing of a common experience, people of all socioeconomic, cultural and racial backgrounds can find each other sitting shoulder to shoulder, spreading a sense of common humanity and unity despite everything that seemingly makes us different.

Located on 5th Avenue in the heart of Park Slope, Negril BK masterfully combines authentic Caribbean flavors with a contemporary twist.

Come soak in the vibes, see performances, and support MIP's mission of ensuring every Brooklynite has access to free high quality theater! All proceeds from the Gala go towards funding their operating costs and paying their artists equitable wages.

Each ticket includes passed hors d'oeuvres and desserts, an open bar of beer, wine and a specialty cocktail, dazzling live performances, and one raffle ticket to exclusive prizes, including a Negril BK $250 gift card, and access to a live auction for destination getaways.

VIP ticket holders also receive reserved front row seating, a dedicated server and complimentary Prosecco.

Tickets for the gala start at $150 and VIP Tables start at $500. Purchase at https://moliereinthepark.networkforgood.com/events/74638-mip-s-onelove-onetheater-gala-2024-at-negril-bk.

Molière in the Park (MIP) aims to radically expand theater access to all, with a focus on historically underserved and marginalized communities. Their mission is to foster empathy and unity within the diverse communities of Brooklyn through the arts. They offer free opportunities for all to come together in Prospect Park and experience the benefits of high quality theater. For more info visit https://www.moliereinthepark.org.

Carter Redwood currently stars as Special Agent Andre Raines in CBS's "FBI: International." Before hitting it big on television, Carter lent his talent to many early MIP productions and has since become a fervent contributor to their cause. He will be joining via zoom, from Budapest, where he is shooting the next season of "FBI: International."

Prospect Park Alliance is the non-profit organization that sustains, restores and advances Prospect Park, Brooklyn's Backyard, in partnership with the City of New York. The Alliance provides critical staff and resources that keep the park green and vibrant for the diverse communities that call Brooklyn home. Prospect Park has been MIP's home since their inception, and the Alliance has played a critical role in their establishment and growth.

A Brooklynite since 2001, Molière in the Park's Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien was raised in France and Switzerland. Specializing in new work, Lucie spent 15 years developing and directing new plays in New York City and all over the country. She directed World Premieres at La Jolla Playhouse, CATF, Second Stage, Rattlestick Theater, Arena Stage, Hartford Stage, Kansas City Rep, Manhattan Class Company and more. As a translator and adapter, Lucie's work has been produced in Paris and in New York. In 2021, she was awarded the prestigious designation of chevalier de l'ordre des Arts et des Lettres, by the French Government.

Comments