Marty Miller to Present Encore Performance of BETH: A SOLO SHOW at Union Hall

After a successful debut of his solo show BETH, Brooklyn based comedian Marty Miller is back for an encore performance at Union Hall! In this one man show Miller uses both anecdotes from his past and stories from his current reality as a server in NYC to explore his own queer experience, grief, and the difficult but often necessary need to keep on...keeping on. Directed by Julia Shiplett and featuring an opening set by Jamie Linn Watson this is an evening not to be missed!

BETH: A Solo Show By Marty Miller

eaturing Jamie Linn Watson

irected by Julia Shiplett

Wednesday, April 26th

7:00pm Doors / 7:30pm Show

$15 GA

Ages 21+

*This event will be mixed seated / standing. Arrive early for best seat selection

