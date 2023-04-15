Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marty Miller to Present Encore Performance of BETH: A SOLO SHOW at Union Hall

The performance will take place on Wednesday, April 26th.

Apr. 15, 2023 Â 

Marty Miller to Present Encore Performance of BETH: A SOLO SHOW at Union Hall

After a successful debut of his solo show BETH, Brooklyn based comedian Marty Miller is back for an encore performance at Union Hall! In this one man show Miller uses both anecdotes from his past and stories from his current reality as a server in NYC to explore his own queer experience, grief, and the difficult but often necessary need to keep on...keeping on. Directed by Julia Shiplett and featuring an opening set by Jamie Linn Watson this is an evening not to be missed!

BETH: A Solo Show By Marty Miller

Fï»¿eaturing Jamie Linn Watson

Dï»¿irected by Julia Shiplett

Wednesday, April 26th

7:00pm Doors / 7:30pm Show

$15 GA

Ages 21+

*This event will be mixed seated / standing. Arrive early for best seat selection

For tickets, Click Here




651 ARTS in PartnershipÂ with The Billie Holiday Theatre Presents SONG SALON Photo
651 ARTS in PartnershipÂ with The Billie Holiday Theatre Presents SONG SALON
651 ARTS - Brooklyn's premier institution for the African Diasporic performing arts- in partnership with The Billie Holiday Theatre (The Billie) - one of the nation's preeminent arts and culture organizations â€“ will present a newÂ innovative live performance series this Spring with the Song Salon.
Photos: Cast Set for MONSOON WEDDING, THE MUSICAL at St. Anns Warehouse; See New Portraits Photo
Photos: Cast Set for MONSOON WEDDING, THE MUSICAL at St. Ann's Warehouse; See New Portraits of the Company
The cast has been set for Monsoon Wedding, the Musical at St. Ann's Warehouse; see all new portraits of the company!
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For GROWNUP at MITU580 Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For GROWNUP at MITU580
All new photos have been released from the rehearsal room for the new playÂ Grownup, written and performed byÂ Emily Stout, directed byÂ Mary RoseÂ Branick, which begins performances Friday, April 21, 2023 and officially opens Saturday, April 22, 2023 at MITU580 in Brooklyn.Â 
Sketch Comedy Team Enemies to Lovers to Present DO YOU REALLY WANT TO KNOW WHERE I WAS APR Photo
Sketch Comedy Team Enemies to Lovers to Present DO YOU REALLY WANT TO KNOW WHERE I WAS APRIL 30?
On April 30th the New York City variety sketch comedy team Enemies to Lovers will host their third comedy show.

More Hot Stories For You


651 ARTS in PartnershipÂ with The Billie Holiday Theatre Presents SONG SALON651 ARTS in PartnershipÂ with The Billie Holiday Theatre Presents SONG SALON
April 14, 2023

651 ARTS - Brooklyn's premier institution for the African Diasporic performing arts- in partnership with The Billie Holiday Theatre (The Billie) - one of the nation's preeminent arts and culture organizations â€“ will present a newÂ innovative live performance series this Spring with the Song Salon.
Photos: Cast Set for MONSOON WEDDING, THE MUSICAL at St. Ann's Warehouse; See New Portraits of the CompanyPhotos: Cast Set for MONSOON WEDDING, THE MUSICAL at St. Ann's Warehouse; See New Portraits of the Company
April 14, 2023

The cast has been set for Monsoon Wedding, the Musical at St. Ann's Warehouse; see all new portraits of the company!
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For GROWNUP at MITU580Photos: Inside Rehearsal For GROWNUP at MITU580
April 14, 2023

All new photos have been released from the rehearsal room for the new playÂ Grownup, written and performed byÂ Emily Stout, directed byÂ Mary RoseÂ Branick, which begins performances Friday, April 21, 2023 and officially opens Saturday, April 22, 2023 at MITU580 in Brooklyn.Â 
Sketch Comedy Team Enemies to Lovers to Present DO YOU REALLY WANT TO KNOW WHERE I WAS APRIL 30?Sketch Comedy Team Enemies to Lovers to Present DO YOU REALLY WANT TO KNOW WHERE I WAS APRIL 30?
April 13, 2023

On April 30th the New York City variety sketch comedy team Enemies to Lovers will host their third comedy show.
SUBA Revisited: Cuban/African Connections Comes to RouletteSUBA Revisited: Cuban/African Connections Comes to Roulette
April 13, 2023

Cuban piano virtuosoÂ Omar SosaÂ and SenegaleseÂ koraÂ (21-string harp lute) masterÂ Seckou Keita, whose collaborations brilliantly embrace jazz, Latin and African influences, return to New York revisiting their acclaimed SUBA album.
share