MAGIC AT CONEY!!! Announces Lineup For The Sunday Matinee, December 15

Magical Promotions, together with Coney Island USA, presents an afternoon of fun and wonder for the entire family. "Magic at Coney!!!" is a magical variety show highlighting a vast array of magicians; featuring illusionists, escape artists, mentalists and close-up magicians from around the world.



Admission is only $12 for adults and $8 for children under 12.

Maximum of 75 tickets sold per performance. Advance online purchase recommended. There are no extra fees for online purchases. Advance tickets available through: www.coneyisland.com. Sundays at 12 Noon, Coney Island Museum, 1208 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11224



Hosted by award-winning magician Lee Alan, one of the top stand-up Comedy Magicians in the country and an icon at Magic at Coney!!!, the performers this week are:





December 15th



Tommy Burnett

Tommy was born with Cerebral Palsy and through lots of physical, mental and spiritual work is merely left with a slight speech impediment and minimal paralysis, yet he was a finalist in the New York's Got Talent competition. He has performed in 48 out of 50 states and all over Europe and Scandinavia. His subtle demeanor and dry sense of humor will keep you entertained.



Richard Cohn





Noted performer and magic historian, Richard Cohn presents A Selection of Strange, featuring a special amalgam of Coney Island wizardry, history, music, and legend. Richard has been a magic consultant to Criss Angel, Julie Taymor, ABC-TV, Disney, and Dreamworks. He has delighted audiences with appearances on TV, at theaters, hotels, libraries, and conventions in Europe, Canada, and throughout the U.S.





