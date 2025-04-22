LITTLE NIGHT OF MUSIC with Lorena Marin and Sebastián Cruz is Coming to NYLA House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Friday night, step into the season with Little Night of Music, an intimate concert featuring the evocative voice of Lorena Marin and the soulful guitar of Sebastián Cruz, at NYLA House in Brooklyn.

On a beautiful spring evening, audiences are invited to gather for a night where melodies bloom and stories are sung under the glow of the city. With original music, reimagined folk, and poetic serenades, Lorena's voice will usher in the weekend with warmth and wonder, accompanied by Sebastián Cruz's masterful guitar work that blends roots, rhythm, and heart.

Little Night of Music offers a rare chance to experience two artists in an up-close and heartfelt setting, as they create a soundscape that is both timeless and blooming with emotion. This performance marks a celebration of community, music, and the joy of a night well spent in Brooklyn. The performance will take place on Friday, April 25, 2025 at 7pm.

