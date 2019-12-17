Kate Kremer's TERM OF ART Comes To JACK Brooklyn

Visionary theater-maker Kate Kremer takes aim at U.S. immigration and drone policy in this Kafka-esque roast of nonsense masquerading as justice.

The piece -- featuring a series of fugitive, fragmentary scenes with four actors moving through many voices -- draws on recent transcripts of Supreme Court justices wrestling with how to police the borders of citizenship in order to deny rights that ought to be inalienable.

As repeated brutalities become settled law, a whisper emerges: "If you think you're the choir, you're not."



Featuring: Ash Mayers, Rava Raab, Bryce Payne, Jorge Sánchez-Díaz, Isabella Sazak, Jenna Zafiropoulos.

Running January 3 - 12, 2020. For more information visit www.jackny.org.





