Irondale To Present Tennessee William' THE NOTEBOOK OF TRIGORIN

Irondale has announced its upcoming production of The Notebook of Trigorin, March 28-April 27— Tennessee Williams’ adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull.

This marks the final play Williams wrote before his death in 1983, a deeply personal interpretation of Chekhov’s masterpiece tailored for an American audience.

Set in a lakeside estate, The Notebook of Trigorin follows the aspiring young playwright Constantine as he struggles with love, and acceptance as he tries for “new forms” in the theatre. His mother, the celebrated actress Madame Arkadina, openly dismisses his work, while Nina, the woman he adores, is captivated by Arkadina’s lover, the successful writer Trigorin. As jealousy and artistic ambition clash, the lives of these individuals unravel, revealing deep-seated desires, betrayals, and the pursuit of recognition.

For Irondale, this production is more than just a play—it is a return to its origins. Revisiting The Seagull after its production 25 years ago with many of the same ensemble members, the company reflects on its own evolution, acknowledging that the world, the theatre, and the company itself have changed. This production is also an exploration of artistic legacy, examining the past while looking toward the future. It becomes a play within a play, where the audience witnesses the company rediscovering the work and bringing it back to life in a new America, within the same old theater.

With its unique approach, Irondale’s production of The Notebook of Trigorin begins in an empty space—a sunlit, dusty room. It is at once a rehearsal space, a theatre, and a memory. Four actors enter, their shared past history with each other and with The Seagull breathes life into the play, and rediscovers a performance they once created together decades ago. Younger ensemble members step into the space, seamlessly intertwining past and present, demonstrating the continuity of theatrical tradition and the passing of artistic legacy.

“This is a story of the theatre as well as the story of a theatre,” says Irondale’s Artistic Director, Jim Niesen. “That day in 2005, when three of us stumbled into our space for the first time and saw the light streaming through the historical stained-glass windows and catching the swirling dust of 150 years, we knew we had found our home. The memory of that moment is where our work on The Notebook of Trigorin begins.”

“Irondale is rooted in uncovering the process and making it integral to the work," says Terry Greiss, Executive Director of Irondale. "With The Notebook of Trigorin, we are not only revealing this rarely performed adaptation but also pulling back the curtain to show the inner workings of theatre itself. This production builds on our history, from our original staging of The Seagull in 1997 to our recent work in the American Century Series, exploring the playwrights responsible for the maturation of American theatre. It is a testament to the endurance of ensemble storytelling and the shared history that breathes life into every performance.”

For over 40 years, Irondale has been a cornerstone of New York City’s artistic landscape, known for its bold, ensemble-driven work. Committed to theatrical innovation, the company explores classic and contemporary works with an emphasis on social relevance, experimentation, and collaboration. Irondale is dedicated to keeping research and process-based theatre alive as a space for dialogue, expression, and community engagement.

Preview performances of The Notebook of Trigorin will be held Friday, March 28 through Sunday, March 30, with opening night Thursday, April 3. Offering 16 performances, the production will close Sunday, April 27. Performances held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday begin at 7:30pm, and on Sunday at 5:00pm. There will be no performances April 17, 18 and 20.

Tickets start at $20 and available at https://www.irondale.org/on-stage/the-notebook-of-trigorin.

