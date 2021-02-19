Immersive Theater Company Future Proof Releases Video Game In Response To Pandemic Limitations

Future Proof, an immersive interactive theater and digital media production company based in Williamsburg, has released their new video game, PSweet, on the itch.io platform for Windows and OSX. After COVID-19 shut down Future Proof's immersive theater series, they pivoted to creating online immersive material, in the form of a choose-your-own adventure Visual Novel/Dating Simulator. In PSweet, players learn about, help, and date personified computer programs, all while navigating situations with AI and cyberspace. PSweet is a continuation of Future Proof's Theatrical Universe- the characters, settings, programs, they all have an online and out- of-game presence, and you can meet the characters in real life at Future Proof productions.

Of the company's recent change in content, the co-owner and Person In Charge, Alex Chmaj, said, "Our other main feature is that we love to tell stories that have continuity, and the LUX project has been a perfect playground for that. Not only are all of our shows, characters, etc. connected, but they learn, grow, and respond to input from you, our adoring public."

To make this theatrical to video game switch, Future Proof did the following:

1. Decide what kind of game was within our abilities and themes, and settled with a 90's retro Visual Novel.

2. As a team, Future Proof learned Ren'Py, a python based game developer tool meant for Visual Novels and dating simulators. This gave them the ability to not only design and produce their creative material, but collectively program it as well.

About Future Proof 404 Corporation: Future Proof is a production company that produces interactive and immersive media in Brooklyn, New York. It was founded in 2017 under the name "Luxury Universal Experience," the name of the fictional corporation in their theatrical universe. They have produced multiple interactive films, pop-up immersive theater installations, transmedia experiences and marketing campaigns, interactive theatrical shows, and other digital content. https://futureproof.sitehttps://futureproof.site

Website for PSWEET: https://futureproof.itch.io/psweet