HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING to Open at the Height's Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tony Award-winning musical comedy "How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying" will light up the Height's Players stage this spring, running from May 2nd through May 18th. This satirical look at corporate culture follows the meteoric rise of J. Pierrepont Finch from window washer to high-powered executive using nothing but charm and a little handbook.

Written by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock, and Willie Gilbert, "How To Succeed" is a deliciously satirical romp through the world of 1960s big business that remains startlingly relevant today. Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this masterpiece lampoons corporate culture with razor-sharp wit and boundless charm. Frank Loesser's brilliant score features show stopping numbers like "Brotherhood of Man," the romantic "I Believe in You," and the hilariously cynical "The Company Way"-musical gems that have secured this show's place in the pantheon of Broadway classics.

Come join us as ambitious window washer J. Pierrepont Finch schemes his way up the corporate ladder at the World Wide Wicket Company!

The production stars Victor Gorlach as the ambitious J. Pierrepont Finch and Dorea Slagle as the devoted secretary Rosemary Pilkington. Sean Costello takes on the role of Bud Frump, with David Kurnov as company president J.B. Biggley and Bella Norvig as the captivating Hedy La Rue. Marc Hermann voices the omniscient Book Voice, with Noelle Teagno as the powerful executive secretary Miss Jones and Amanda Duisenberg as the witty Smitty. Joseph Polivy portrays the loyal mail room supervisor Mr. Twimble, Alex Cooke plays Biggley's right-hand man Bratt, Matthew Turkle appears as the calculating Mr. Gatch, Jay Braver stars as the formidable chairman Wally Womper, and Sanni Small completes the featured cast as the efficient Miss Krumholtz.

A talented ensemble rounds out the cast, including Clay Schoolman, Michael Alexander, Euan Lawson, Jack Stickler, Dylan Warner, Mitchell Kelley, Danny McWilliams, Brooke Wahlstrom, Alessia Secli, Justine Goode, Taite Pierson, Joae Kwhak, Madeline Bernstein, Addison Cole, Kathy Valentine, Ashley Blasland, and Morgan Malloy.

Led by Director Marie Ingrisano Isner, the team includes Anne Rebold (Music Director), Frankie Sulla (Choreographer), Bridget McJohn (Costume Design), Alex Andrews (Assistant Director), Stephanie Hollander (Stage Manager), Noel MacDuffie (Lighting Design and Set Design), Gary VanderPutten (Set Design), Jan VanderPutten (Properties), and Hannah Weaver (Assistant Stage Manager).

Performances run Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM on May 2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th, and 17th; Sundays at 2:00 PM on May 4th, 11th, and 18th.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby