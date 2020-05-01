HERE WE GO to Present 24h Zoom Fest

You may have seen a 24 hour play festival before, but never like this! HERE WE GO will present their very own site specific 24 hour play festival taking place entirely on the ZOOM platform. On Saturday May 2nd 2020 at 7:30pm, 5 playwrights will be given the challenging task of writing a short play all in 12 hours. The writers will be tasked with creating a play that is site specific for the ZOOM platform. Each play will differ in cast size, subject matter, and length but will all share the setting of a ZOOM call in common.

By using ZOOM as the backdrop of the plays, HERE WE GO aims to highlight all of the innovative art that can be made through this troubling time. Each playwright will find out how large of a cast they must write for as well as meet their director all at the top of the 24 hours. After working through the night, the plays will be performed a full 24 hours later on ZOOM at 9pm on Sunday May 3rd for the public to view. This festival is an incredible opportunity to see how powerful site specific work can be as well as be a chance to discover emerging artists. HERE WE GO is officially licensed by the 24h Plays Company.

WRITERS

Michelle Cage, Allie Costa, Payton Crispe, Paige Rayna and Isabella Uzcategui

DIRECTORS

Xander Black, Stefania Bulbarella, Jasmine Howard. Maiya Pascouche & Jillian Puhalla

ACTORS

Jenna Atkinson, Amanda Briskin-Wallace, Mahalet Dejene, Grace Delsohn, Adam Fisher, Sofia Gregory, Juliette Hourani, Kimberly Lum, Kalia Medeiros, Maria-Luiza Müller, Carly Newman, Julie Smith, Liana Sonenclar, Victoria Tamez and Juana Zavalia

LINE PRODUCERS

Federica Borlenghi and Jessica Ashleigh Pomeroy

HERE WE GO is a site-specific production company, whose mission is to provide early-career New York City based artists with opportunities to develop and showcase their creativity and talent. The company's goal is to present authentic, multidisciplinary and original content, as well as build a networking platform for emerging artists. HERE WE GO is made up of an all female identifying production and creative team.

Contact herewego24h@gmail.com for any questions and to express interest in taking part of the next iteration, the event will be live-streamed on Facebook at 9pm EST on Sunday!

Visit their website www.herewegofestival.com for more information.





